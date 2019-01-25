Big picture: The Chesterton boys basketball team has built its identity on the defensive end.
Part of that’s by choice.
Part if it’s by necessity.
“We have to,” Trojans head coach Marc Urban said. “We’re not going to score 95 points a game.”
Chesterton doesn’t run a bunch of scorers out on the floor and instead commits to slowing the game down and stringing together defensive stops. The Trojans executed that to perfection out of halftime Friday, limiting Lake Central offensively as they outscored the Indians 21-6 in the third quarter en route to a 58-44 home win.
“We were up three but came out (of halftime) with way more energy,” Chesterton junior forward Jake Wadding said. “Guys were pressing up more. Hands were flying. It was a different team.”
Chesterton opened the second half with an 11-1 run to build a comfortable lead the Trojans wouldn’t surrender. Wadding, the team’s leading offensive weapon, finished with 12 points and six teammates scored at least five points. Ten total Trojans wound up scoring.
Chesterton controlled the glass in the second half and limited Lake Central’s second-chance scoring opportunities. The Trojans dictated the tempo defensively and got more steady production from their offense once shots around the rim began to fall.
“We’ve got to be really good on the defensive end,” Urban said. “I think we’ve got guys that are really starting to grow up, taking scouting reports and applying them to the game.”
Turning point: Chesterton buried Lake Central with a 21-6 run in the third quarter. The Trojans figured out the Indians' zone and wreaked havoc with a defensive press.
Chesterton player of the game: Senior center Jack Eaton - He hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished the game with nine points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. He also helped set the defensive tone in the paint.
Lake Central player of the game: Senior forward Dominic Ciapponi - His 12 points led all Lake Central scorers.
Quote: “We missed a lot of buckets at the rim,” Urban said of the first half. “You’re in the Duneland Conference, it’s going to happen that way, but we had some kids hit some big shots that pushed us ahead.”
Beyond the box score: This might have been the quickest game Northwest Indiana has seen all year. It started just after 7 p.m. and was over before 8:15 p.m.
Up next: Chesterton (12-4, 3-1) at River Forest (8-7, 1-5), 7 p.m. Saturday; Lake Central (7-9, 1-3) at Hammond (10-4, 2-1), 7 p.m. Saturday