Jake Wadding is reprogramming.
He has to.
Wadding, now a junior, spent his days roaming the painted area under the basket growing up because he was bigger than the kids on his youth teams. That was fine then but college programs don’t need 6-foot-4 power forwards like Chesterton High School does.
“Most of my life I’ve been the big man,” Wadding said. “I had to re-learn a lot of things I didn’t necessarily have to do. Now I’ve got to be able to drive, work on my shot and figure out when’s the right time to kick it out. All of that.”
Wadding’s redevelopment is an ongoing process that started in the middle of last season and continues with Times No. 7 Chesterton (13-4) leaning on him each step of the way.
He’s constantly finding ways to get involved on the floor whether it be through scoring, rebounding or assists with a game that shows mixed flashes of point guard and center.
“I don’t think there’s much Jake can’t do,” fellow junior Tyler Nelson said earlier this season after Wadding’s 27-point effort led a come-from-behind 56-46 win over E.C. Central on Dec. 11. “Really, I don’t.”
Wadding’s retooling is a two-phase project.
Physically, he’s bulked up as best he can so he can utilize his strength when he does bump around in the post against bigger players. A bout with the flu last summer caused him to lose 20 pounds that he’s since gained back. He weighs in at 180 pounds or so and is adding more.
From a skill set perspective, Wadding continues to build on his guard play. The college coaches he’s talked to envision him more at the 3 at the next level which puts additional emphasis on shooting from the outside and passing the ball around.
Chesterton head coach Marc Urban described Wadding as “locked in” after leading the Trojans in their win against Lake Central on Friday. What makes Wadding so dynamic, Urban said, is how he gets his teammates involved.
“That’s what makes Jake really special and a really, really good basketball player is he makes those plays to help us win basketball games,” Urban said. “I think that it’s good for our teammates and it’s good for him. It shows the type of player he is.”
Perhaps more importantly, it shows the type of player Wadding could become.
“I just want to be the best basketball player I can be right now,” Wadding said, “and I want us as a team to be playing the best basketball we can.”