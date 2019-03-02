PORTAGE — Chesterton's Jake Wadding tossed the ball in the air and embraced teammates as the buzzer sounded on the Trojans' 35-30 upset of Valparaiso, a stunning turnaround complete.
Just over two weeks ago, Times No. 1 Valparaiso dismantled the Trojans in a 28-point victory that made Chesterton question its toughness and ability. Now, the Times No. 4 Trojans stand as Class 4A Portage Sectional champs, advancing to Regionals for the first time since 1987.
“I'm getting goosebumps right now,” Chesterton junior guard Tyler Nelson said. “It's awesome.”
Valparaiso pushed Chesterton around in the first matchup, but the Trojans' physical defense helped stymie the Vikings' offense Saturday. Senior guard Jack Eaton denied Valparaiso's Brandon Newman the ball for much of the first half, and Chesterton had at least three defenders in Newman's way seemingly every time he drove.
The result? Valparaiso shot 25 percent from the field.
“There was no doubt after we lost the first time that this was our goal,” Marc Urban said. “We were really honest after the (first) game. We said, 'Hey, I've got to tell you the truth. You're gonna have to man up. We've got to get better.' They listened.”
Chesterton came out as the aggressor, forcing turnovers and uncomfortable shot attempts from Valparaiso with intense defense on and off the ball. Senior center Nick Mullen blocked Newman to set up a transition layup for Travis Grayson. That set off Chesterton's crowd as the Trojans took an 11-1 lead.
Valparaiso slowly found its footing and cobbled together a 14-2 run to take a one-possession lead, as senior wing Nate Aerts scored five straight points early in the second quarter. Chesterton responded, however. The Trojans took a 20-17 lead into halftime thanks to a layup and two free throws by Wadding to end the second quarter.
Wadding scored just six points but grabbed eight rebounds as his teammates picked up the scoring slack.
“Jake is a team player,” Urban said. “He plays within what we do, he kept it simple tonight and he made plays when he had to make plays.”
Chesterton held Valparaiso without a field goal in the third quarter and started to slow the pace with about two minutes remaining in the third. The Vikings never got enough momentum to tie the game. The Trojans held Newman to nine points as the Vikings' historic senior class played its final game in green and white.
"It was just one of those nights," Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. "We picked a bad night to go cold. We defended as well as we could've."
Aerts brought the Vikings (21-6) within one with 37 seconds left, and Newman had a chance to tie the game at 33 with 10 seconds remaining on a 3 from the right wing.
The Trojans corralled the rebound and Nelson closed the game out with two free throws. Chesterton (19-6) advances to face Penn in the Class 4A Michigan City Regional at 11 a.m. Saturday.