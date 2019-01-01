HAMMOND — Steel City Academy trailed by double digits with less than a minute left when head coach Anthony Bond started waving his arms around to get a referee’s attention. He needed a timeout.
The game was over at this point. Steel City went on to lose to Chicago's Saint Francis de Sales 73-61 in the Mac Jelks Invitational at Bishop Noll. But Bond didn’t like the last offensive set the Flames ran and wasn’t about to let his players end on a low note.
“It was a teaching moment,” Bond said. “I tell our kids all the time, it’s not about now per se. We’re trying to build something here so experience and doing things the right way is what’s important right now. That’s why I called timeout right there.”
Bond is in his first year coaching the varsity basketball program at Steel City after leading the middle school to a 25-2 record a season ago. Steel City is a Gary charter school in just its third year of operation. It aims to enroll students across grades K-12 but currently only offers K-2 and 7-11.
The school markets itself with the slogan “we are steel growing,” which is true for Bond’s basketball team as well. His oldest players are juniors, but the key contributors, like Kavonte Collins and Joshua Hardy, are only freshmen.
“We’re truly building this program from the ground up,” Bond said. “My thing right now is just putting in the structure. I tell our kids, we’re going to be organized. We’re going to show good sportsmanship. We’re going to do things the right way.”
Bond is clear about his vision for the Steel City basketball program and even apologies for sounding too excited when he talks. He says that other charter schools like 21st Century and Bowman Academy are proof the system works but said the most important thing for his team’s development now is time.
That’s made tougher by not having a gym.
Steel City practices once or twice each week at the Boys and Girls Club in Gary. The program hopes to have plans for a gym announced within the next year or so. The Flames don’t have film sessions or a developed summer program to get players ready for games, either. Bond’s players typically get their first look at their opponent during shootaround.
“I think that’s our biggest challenge is that we don’t have the things other schools we play against have — like a gym to practice at,” said Hardy, who scored 24 points Monday. “It’s pretty hard. It’ll take us a whole half in a game just to get on the same page.”
Still, Steel City is 11-4 on the season and hosts Calumet Christian at the Boys and Girls Club on Thursday.
Bond, 44, has more than 20 years of coaching experience mostly in and around Chicago but is now the driving force behind what Steel City is doing. He schedules most of the games over the phone with other schools from Indiana or nearby in Illinois and said he’s hoping the Flames join the IHSAA in the coming years.
“Coach really cares about what we’re doing and knows what our potential is,” Collins said. “We take a lot of pride in what we do because nobody really notices us. We sort of do it all on our own.”
Bond doesn’t mind. He’s content to quietly build away as he gets his student-athletes to buy into the bigger picture of what he and the rest of the Steel City athletic program leaders have in mind for the school’s future.
There’s a reason the school says it’s “steel growing,” but Bond likes what he sees so far.
“We’re far from a complete product but we’re an upstart and having fun with it,” he said. “I’m very proud of what we’ve done already and am excited for what’s coming.”