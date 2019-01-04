CROWN POINT -- When the shot went in, Michigan City head coach John Boyd smiled.
What else could he do? His Wolves defended Crown Point well that possession midway through the third quarter. They forced a couple of extra passes on the perimeter and kept defenders in the Bulldogs faces. Crown Point senior guard Sam Snodgrass was well covered when he elevated for a triple from the top of the key.
But the shot fell in. They all seemed to at that point. It was the ‘Dogs ninth 3-pointer in 11 tries and put them up 18 points with about four minutes left in the third quarter. Boyd turned around, looked at the seat on the bench and grinned.
Some teams just have those nights.
“We did shoot well,” Crown Point head coach Clint Swan said. He was stating the obvious.
Swan’s ‘Dogs shot 64.1 percent from the field (25-of-39) and 57.9 percent from beyond the arc (11-of-19) en route to a 70-46 victory against Michigan City. Snodgrass led the charge making five of his seven heaves from beyond the arc and equaled fellow senior Sam Decker with a game-high 19 points.
“We were hot,” Snodgrass said, also stating the obvious.
There wasn’t much else to say, Snodgrass added. The offensive clinic Crown Point (6-4, 1-1) put on against Michigan City (7-5, 0-1) was uncharacteristic. Swan isn’t one to push the tempo or rush for early shots to begin with, let alone with a roster full of as many 6-footers as he leans on to bump and bang for buckets close to the rim.
That’s what made the offensive outpour all the more unexplainable. Crown Point led 58-35 after three quarters. Even if the ‘Dogs hadn’t scored a single point in the final period, that still would have ranked as the third-highest scoring output by Swan’s team on the season to date.
The 70 points they finished with set a new high water.
“They weren’t all open, either,” Snodgrass said. “We were making tough shots.”
Meanwhile, Michigan City shot just 38.3 percent from the field (18-of-47) and made just one of its 11 tries from beyond the arc. Senior forward Rayshon Howard Led the way with 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting and did most of his damage in the paint against undersized defenders.
Swan was quick to compliment Michigan City’s body of work and said Crown Point got away with not seeing them at their best. The Wolves typically burn opponents when their defense allows them to run in transition but the rate the Bulldogs made shots didn’t allow for much of that.
“My biggest fear was we were going to start taking quick shots and they’d start getting turnovers,” Swan said. “They’re devastating in transition. That’s what I thought we’d be dealing with all night. But when we’re shooting the ball and they’re taking it out of the net (it makes that harder).”
Crown Point’s win snaps a streak of three consecutive two-point losses suffered at the Noblesville holiday tournament. Snodgrass said the losing streak forced he and his teammates to stop worrying about records and more about righting the ship.
Nights like Friday will do that. The next challenge is doing it again.
“It’s not a secret. We’re not a high-powered offense,” Snodgrass said. “… but hopefully we can keep it up.”