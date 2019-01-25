CROWN POINT — The Crown Point boys basketball team had lost its last two games by a combined nine points entering Friday night's Duneland Athletic Conference match-up against LaPorte.
Elias Gerodemos made sure the Bulldogs got back on track.
After losing in overtime to Griffith and being defeated in another DAC contest against Chesterton, the senior came out aggressive to help his team off to a strong start. Gerodemos scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter, grabbed a game-high seven rebounds and recorded an assist to lead Crown Point to a 67-48 victory on Coaches vs. Cancer Night.
"It just felt really special to let the game come to us, and we were able to score," Gerodemos said. "I thank my teammates for finding me, but that wasn't what won us the game. We won the defensive end. We did a great job on their shooters and their bigs, and we were able to take them out of the game."
The Bulldogs led wire-to-wire and started the game on an 18-3 run. LaPorte coach Kyle Benge called three timeouts in the first half with the third one coming at the 5:09 mark of the second quarter. At that point, Crown Point (8-6, 3-1) had pushed its lead up to 21 points, and Benge let into his team.
He implored his players to give a better effort and play with a sense of urgency. The Slicers had turned the ball over numerous times, gave up several offense rebounds and allowed some wide-open backdoor layups for the Bulldogs.
"THEY WANT IT MORE THAN YOU," Benge said sternly while huddled up with his team. "IT'S SICKENING. YOU HAVE TO WANT IT."
But his team was unable to carry out his call to action. On LaPorte's ensuing possession, Drake Gunn dribbled down the left side of the lane and when he picked up his dribble, the senior was whistled for a traveling violation. The Times No. 4 Slicers had 10 turnovers in the first half and finished with 15 giveaways on the night.
LaPorte (9-6, 3-1) also struggled with its shooting. The Slicers only had four made field goals in the first half and missed 12 of their 17 attempts from behind the arc. Junior Garrott Ott-Large led the Slicers with 12 points, but he just shot 4-of-11 from the field and was defended heavily throughout the entire game.
"We took away a lot of space tonight," Crown Point coach Clint Swan said. "They're the type of team that if they have space, they're going to take advantage of you and we wanted to make sure that when they caught the ball we were invading that territory."
The Bulldogs had nine players score, led by Gerodemos, and fellow senior Sam Snodgrass had a chance to show off his skill set, too. He finished with 10 points on just 3-of-11 shooting, but pulled off a of pair of dazzling pull-up jumpers and a smooth left-handed, coast-to-coast layup in the third quarter to draw a few "Ooh's" from the home crowd.
Snodgrass also snagged six rebounds and dished out five assists, but midway through the fourth quarter, the same fans who cheered for him also laughed when he went up for a fast-break dunk and was blocked by the rim. It was a rare mistake for the Bulldogs during their 19-win and a play Snodgrass' teammates won't let him forget any time soon.
"I get a lot of crap from my guys about not dunking in my senior year," Snodgrass said with a laugh. "I'm now 0 of 2 from dunking including last year. But I was pretty tired, tired legs."