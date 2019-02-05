Big picture: The Crown Point boys basketball team held off Andrean on Tuesday in Merrillville thanks to a big run in the fourth quarter to pull out a 57-45 victory.
Bulldogs senior forward Sam Decker scored seven of his team's 14 first-quarter points. The 59ers, The Times' No. 4 team, scored a total of six points in the quarter.
The Bulldogs, The Times' No. 7 team, maintained an eight-point lead through the end of the first half, with Decker leading the way with 12 first-half points.
Andrean senior guard John Carrothers scored a game-high 23 points, including eight in the third quarter.
Carrothers hit five of his final eight shots, including all four he attempted in the third quarter.
Crown Point's Sam Snodgrass recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds while teammate Elias Gerodemos chipped in 14 points.
"We played with a next-play mentality because we knew they were a very good offensive team and could string together some shots," Crown Point coach Clint Swan said. "We have guys that live in the moment and they're all really tied together."
Turning point: Carrothers helped the 59ers cut the Bulldogs' lead to two, 39-37, with 4:29 left in the game, but Crown Point responded with a 10-2 run over the next three minutes. The run started with a Snodgrass 3-pointer and a Decker jumper on back-to-back possessions.
The Bulldogs hit eight free throws in the fourth quarter to keep Andrean at bay.
Crown Point player of the game: Decker - He led his team with 20 points and made 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Andrean player of the game: Carrothers - He paced Andrean with 23 points and eight boards.
Quote: "I'm glad we have him," Swan said of Decker.
Beyond the box score: Crown Point has won three straight games after previously losing two in a row. That gives the Bulldogs some momentum going into their game Friday against Valparaiso. The Vikings (5-0) are in first in the Duneland Athletic Conference while the Bulldogs (3-1) began Tuesday tied for second with Chesterton.
Up next: Valparaiso (14-5) at Crown Point (10-6), 7 p.m. Friday. Andrean (10-7) at Hobart (4-13), 7 p.m. Friday.