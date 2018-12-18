VALPARAISO — The Washington Township. boys basketball program isn’t in the moral victory business.
The Senators have come a long way since Scott Bowersock took over the program prior to the start of the 2010-11 season.
Washington Twp. won two games that season and went 6-14 the following year. Things started to click in the 2012-13 season when the Senators won 16 games and advanced to the sectional championship game. Bowersock has led the program to a winning record in every year since, but the program has failed to capture that elusive sectional title.
With that in mind, Bowersock beefed up his schedule this season, adding a pair of games against Class 4A competition in Michigan City and Valparaiso. The Senators, who have yet to play a home game this season, fell 45-39 at Michigan City recently and then dropped a 74-32 contest against the Vikings last Wednesday. While the game got away from Washington Twp. in the second half, the Senators held an early 12-5 lead at Valparaiso and had a packed crowd starting to feel a little nervous.
“We don’t believe in moral victories,” Bowersock said after the Valparaiso game. “We came here to compete and try to win. These games (against bigger schools) are great measuring sticks for us. We competed well and we wanted to leave this game knowing that we bettered ourselves.”
The games against Michigan City and Valparaiso were of particular interest to Washington Twp. big man Austin Darnell. The 6-foot-7 center started of the year by dominating smaller competition. Darnell had 24 points against Hammond Science & Technology and then added 18 points in the Porter County Conference opener against Boone Grove.
Darnell showed some flashes against the Duneland Athletic Conference opposition, but he was limited to five points in both games. Darnell had nearly identical stat lines as he was 2-of-12 from the floor in both contests, knocking down a 3-pointer in each game. Darnell had nine rebounds against the Wolves and three against Valparaiso while he averaged three blocks in each game.
Darnell plays AAU basketball for Indiana Game alongside several of the Valparaiso players he battled against last Wednesday. He walked out of Viking Gym with his head held high.
“(Valparaiso’s) Brandon Newman is a Division I athlete and we don’t get many chances to go up against someone like that,” Darnell said. “I can walk out of here saying that we had a good first quarter and that we have a lot that we can build on from these experiences. We’ll look at the film and get better from this.”
Film study played a role in the outcome of Wednesday’s game as Newman came into the game well-versed in all things Darnell.
“Austin is a really good player and he’s someone that I watched film on all week,” Newman said. “He can play, no doubt about it.”
“Scott has done an awesome job with that program and they came out and did exactly what we thought they’d do to us,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman added. “Darnell is a player that has a very bright future himself.”
The Senators (4-2) won’t play another 4A team this season and their only 3A game will come against Knox in late January. Washington Twp. also isn’t the only team that looked to Valparaiso to get some quality experience this season. Gary 21st Century, the team that has ended the Senators’ season in sectionals the last two years, fell to Valparaiso 75-28 on Dec. 1.
“I love our kids and I thought we competed really hard,” Bowersock said. “It’s like we told them in the locker room. If you want to advance in 1A (postseason), you have to play teams that force us to have to play with a high basketball IQ. I’ve been around for a long time and (Valparaiso) is the best defensive team I’ve seen. They are very well coached and they made us play hard for the entire game.”