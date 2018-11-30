GARY — In both Bowman Academy and 21st Century's fourth game of the year, each team still showed signs of early-season basketball.
The Eagles and Cougars traded turnovers throughout the first half and struggled to find any offensive rhythm. But in the end, Times No. 7 21st Century pulled out a hard fought 59-55 victory behind guard Johnell Davis.
With under a minute to play, the junior knocked down five free throws to put the game away and lead the Cougars to their third straight victory. He finished the night with a game-high 19 points and scored seven points in the fourth quarter.
Even with Bowman Academy's fans screaming and rattling the bleachers, Davis said he was not affected by the loud atmosphere and trusted he would come through for his team.
"I knew it was going to be a big crowd," Davis said. "Before I play the game, I block everyone out. When I'm playing and it's loud, it's like I'm listening to music."
The Cougars pulled out a four-point victory despite a strong outing from Bowman Academy junior guard Jaquez Williams.
Williams led the Eagles with 18 points and showed a tireless motor all game long. He snatched several rebounds in the paint, picked the pocket of 21st Century's ball-handlers for a few steals and drew numerous fouls by attacking the basket.
If one play could sum up Williams' relentless effort, it came in the third quarter. After 21st Century forward Cameron Jernigan caught the ball on the block and went up for a layup, Williams blocked his shot and came done with another rebound. As soon as his feet hit the floor, he shot down the court and finished off his coast-to-coast drive with a euro-step layup.
His nifty basket delighted the home crowd, but Davis had the most exciting plays of the night.
With the game tied early at 7-7, Davis jumped in the passing lane and came up with a breakaway steal. He took his time getting to the rim — elongating each step — before slamming in a right-handed tomahawk jam. The dunk quieted Eagles supporters and brought the visiting fans to their feet.
And as if that was a warmup, Davis broke loose for another fast-break dunk early in the second quarter. With no one in has path, this time he threw down a thunderous two-handed slam.
"On those plays, I'm just trying to tear the house," Davis said.
Late in the game, Davis found himself on a fast break again with another chance to show off his athleticism, but it didn't end in a dunk.
With just over two minutes to play and Bowman Academy (2-2) clinging onto a 55-52 lead, Bowman Academy coach Tyrone Robinson gatherer his team during a team out and his players to be strong with the ball and drive to the basket to close out the game. But the Eagles were unable to carry his message and were shutout for the rest of the night.
A few plays after the timeout, Davis stole the ball and drove to the basket for a big dunk attempt and was fouled hard by Bowman Academy center Raymond Terry. Davis flipped and landed on his back and was visibly in pain when he got up.
He took a long walk down the court to shake off the injury, and then stepped to line and nailed two free throws to give a 21st Century (3-1) a one-point lead it wouldn't relinquish. The Cougars ended the game on a 7-0 run powered by Davis' clutch shots from the charity stripe.
"This is our first win against them in 11 years," Bowman Academy coach Rodney Williams said. " And this young man here, Johnell Davis, he's got to be one of the best players in the state of Indiana."