MERRILLVILLE — Crown Point's boys basketball team may not have much in common with Solon Robinson, the founder of the city in which it lives, but one thing they actually do have in common is knowing how to operate within a team.
Robinson, who founded the city of Crown Point back on Oct. 31, 1834, didn't do it alone, though.
It was believed that after he was married in May 1828 in Cincinnati, he and a large migration trekked through to Crown Point, where the group built up the city until 1850, according to the Lowell Public Library website.
With Crown Point gunning for its 10th overall sectional title, it could become the seventh active Duneland Athletic Conferernce school with double-digit sectional titles, thus further backing the claim that the Duneland is arguably the best basketball conference in the state.
This could be the team to do it, as the Bulldogs (10-6) have won three straight, including a 57-45 win over Andrean on Tuesday night.
Most Indiana high school teams that have sustained success over the years can usually turn to one or two stars, however, Crown Point has a seemingly a different guy starring every night.
Tuesday night it was senior forward Sam Decker, who finished with a team-high 20 points and he added four boards. Decker also made three of his team's six 3-pointers.
"I'm glad we have him," Crown Point coach Clint Swan said. "Sam knows how to make some key shots and is a stalwart on the defensive end."
One of those 3s came in a pivotal 10-2 run when Andrean stormed back from a 10-point deficit and cut the lead to 39-37 with a little more than four minutes left.
"Even if Sam has an off night shooting, he never quits playing hard," Swan said. "That's how all of these guys are. They're all really tied together."
Senior forward Elias Gerodemos leads the team with 15.7 points per game while fellow senior Sam Snodgrass averages 13.8, but Decker, who averages around 11 ppg, thinks because the team is so close, it makes them that much harder to stop and repeated his coach's sentiments about playing as a unit.
"We help each other everywhere and are really tied together," he said. "I know that if I'm diving on the floor for a loose ball, I'm confident that someone will hit a shot."
Even though Sectional 1 has just one other Duneland team in Lake Central, the Bulldogs could have an advantage come the postseason because of opposing teams not knowing who to key on and Decker thinks this team knows how to play within itself.
"Above our white board in the locker room it says six words: 'the team, the team, the team,'" Decker said. "Coaches always talk about playing in the moment and we've been working towards that all year."