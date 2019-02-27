CROWN POINT — Crown Point and Morton met for the second time this season in their postseason opener. The Bulldogs pulled off a 30-point victory against the Governors on Feb. 19, and just over a week later they were victorious once again.
Both teams traded baskets early in the first quarter, but as the game wore on Morton (5-19) wasn't unable to keep up. Crown Point pulled away for a 51-35 win behind Elias Gerodemos. The senior scored a game-high 22 points, and was the only player on either team to reach double figures in scoring. He also grabbed three rebounds and recorded an assist.
"I just try to let the game come to me," Gerodemos said. "We have a bunch of scorers, so it's easier to just let it come."
Gerodemos knocked down four of his six attempts from behind the arc, including a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter to give Crown Point a 42-23 lead. After his second make, a couple of Bulldogs fans sitting in the front row held up a Greek flag to honor the senior, whose family is from Greece.
Times No. 10 Crown Point (14-8) led for the majority of the game, but the team still had its share of unforced turnovers, ill-advised shots and careless fouls. Crown Point coach Clint Swan was visibly frustrated with his team's lack of focus, but expects his players to bounce back against Lake Central.
"It's good to get that first game behind us and get that win under our belts," Swan said. "We got it over with and now we can move on to the next game."
The Bulldogs will face Munster in the semifinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m.