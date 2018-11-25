GARY — Marquette Catholic boys basketball coach Fred Mooney calls senior guard Colin Kenney “every dad’s dream.”
“Colin is as good of a citizen as he is a player. Furman is getting a diamond. He’s not a diamond in the rough. He’s a diamond,” Mooney said. “If your kid’s playing ball, you want to see him be athletic and apply himself and work hard. He’s all of that but away from the game, he’s everything that you would want him to be, also.”
Kenney verbally committed to Furman, a Division I program in South Carolina, in September. He said they made him feel like a priority and it felt like the right fit.
“It’s a program on the rise and they’re doing some really good things right now,” Kenney said. “I’m really happy about it.”
Furman is 7-0 after Sunday's 65-51 win over UNC Asheville and boasts wins over defending national champion Villanova and 2018 Final Four participant Loyola of Chicago.
Kenney was an Indiana Junior All-Star a year ago, averaging 21.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. The Senior All-Star team is one of his goals for this season.
“That and Times player of the year would be huge,” he said. “Every year the team goal is to get to Bankers Life (Fieldhouse). But I’d just like to see us work hard and work well together, see the benefits from practice.”
The Blazers lost the Class 2A semistate game to Frankton 77-75 in overtime during Kenney’s sophomore season. Kenney scored 24 points -- 18 of which came after half.
“That was a crazy experience, something I’ll never forget and a big basketball milestone in my life,” Kenney said. “We got down to the Final Four, overtime, everything about that game. We learned a lot from it.”
He had a chance to win it in the final seconds of overtime, but his 30-foot shot rimmed out. It’s a shot and a game Kenney said he’s spent some time thinking about.
“It seemed like it could’ve been the year for us but things didn’t fall how we wanted them to,” Kenney said. “I tried to put it behind me, but I still do think about it. I use it as a lot of motivation.”
It certainly hasn’t made him shy about wanting the ball in clutch situations.
Kenney scored 25 of his 34 points in the second half of Saturday’s 86-76 loss to West Side in the 11th Lakeshore Classic. He seemed to seek out the ball and his teammates seemed to want to give it to him.
Kenney nearly secured a Marquette Catholic victory. The Blazers led early in the fourth quarter.
“That’s been his M.O. since he was a sophomore,” Mooney said. “He wanted the ball then and he still wants it now. I think we’ve got some pieces around him that he can rely on and will make him a better ball player.”
If Marquette Catholic gets into that situation again this season, with the game and a long postseason run on the line, Kenney will be ready.
“I prepare myself for those situations. I put in a lot of individual work and my team trusts me to take and make these shots,” Kenney said.