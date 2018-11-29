WHITING — In Griffith's first game of the season, it wasted no time establishing its identity.
The Panthers jumped all over Clark in their 70-22 victory and showed they are a team that uses their defense to spark their offense.
Coach Grayling Gordon had Times No. 9 Griffith (1-0) come out in a man-to-man press and pick up each opposing ball-handler full court. The defensive strategy disrupted the Pioneers early, and they were never able to adjust. The Pioneers (0-3) committed 11 turnovers in the first quarter and didn't score its first basket until there were three minutes left in the opening period.
"Teams that we're going to play, we don't want them to feel comfortable," Gordon said. "We want to make them uncomfortable. We want to make them do things that they can't practice every day. We've got speed, and in any sport it's really hard to simulate speed."
Griffith started the game on a 16-0 run and led 43-8 at halftime. Early on, the Panthers scored most of their baskets on fast-break layups and free throws. And if they needed anything else to go their way, the Panthers also started knocking down 3-pointers. Senior guard Craig Gordon nailed a game-high three shots from behind the arc, including two in the second quarter alone. The Pioneers made just two of their 16 attempts throughout the entire game.
Thirteen players scored for Griffith, including guard Oshawn Lee. The junior finished the night with nine points on 4-of-11 shooting and provided the most exciting play of the game. After a steal in the second quarter, Lee drove to the basket with two defenders in his path. As he gathered to take the shot, he cuffed the ball in his right hand and faked a behind the back pass before scooping in a reverse right-handed layup.
The move — made famous by NBA point guard Rajon Rondo — brought out an applause from fans of both teams and even made a few of Lee's teammates on the bench stand up and cheer.
"I practice it often," Lee said. "I don't really do it a lot. But it's in my bag of tricks, so why not bring it out? I just thank my teammates for passing me the ball so I could do it."
Forward Corey Landers led the way for Griffith with a game-high 14-points, scoring 13 of his points in the first half. He ignited the Panthers by notching eight points in the first quarter and showed off his upper body strength with an and-1 layup and several put-back scores in the paint.
But even as the leading-scorer in a 48-point victory, Landers still left the game with one thing to clean up — finishing above the rim. He missed a breakaway dunk off of the back of the rim in the first quarter. And in the third quarter, with a chance to redeem himself, he was blocked by the rim on his second tomahawk attempt.
"I was just excited and ready to go," Landers said with a laugh. "I was in a rush. I just wanted the fans on their feet."
The senior shrugged off his mistakes but made it clear that even in a lopsided season-opening victory, he and the Panthers still have a lot of room for improvement.
"(This win) was good, but we gotta get better still," Landers said. "It's a lot of stuff we gotta work on and get back into in practice before our next game coming up on Saturday."