Elizabeth Boyd hardly ever missed one of her grandson Amiri Young’s games.
It didn’t matter if it was baseball, basketball, football or any other sport. Grandma was there. She didn’t care what day it was, what time it started or how long the drive was going to take her. None of that stood in between her and a seat in the stands.
“She made no excuses,” said Young, a senior combo guard for Hammond boys basketball.
But Boyd couldn’t be seen in the crowd Tuesday watching Young score 25 points to lead a come-from-behind win over Portage. She hasn’t been since passing away last May. But she was there. Young says she always is. He carries her around in the form of a tattooed image on his left arm.
“She’s right here with me,” Young says, “like always.”
Young, who’s in the midst of a breakout season that sees him averaging about 22 points per game, puts pressure on himself to play for his family. He said he always has. He finds strength in it.
Young’s father, Manuel Young, played junior college ball briefly but ended his career when he found out Young was on the way. His mother, Rayna Boyd, helped make sure Young had leagues to play in. Grandma Elizabeth supported from the stands.
There’s nothing Young said he can really do to return the favors his family has granted him but he’s hoping to put together an impressive enough senior year to earn some sort of basketball scholarship. He’s got a 4.4 GPA and wants to study physical therapy but also worries about the financial stress of school.
“Basketball might help pay for that,” Young said. “I kind of owe it to them, my family, to try. That’s my goal.”
Young came off the bench for Hammond (8-3, 1-1) as a junior to average about 11 points per game but now slots into the main starting guard spot in head coach Larry Moore Jr.’s Wildcat lineup. He rarely comes off the floor.
Young is one of just three returning varsity players from last year’s team. At the start of the season, Moore said he and Young had multiple conversations about taking his game to the next level both on the court as a player and off of it as a leader. In the past, Young admits he wasn’t mature enough to handle situations when things went wrong and that cost him.
His attitude completely changed, Moore said.
“He took it all in stride,” he said. “I put a lot of pressure on him to lead this team. I’ve been on him. When we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing, I hold him accountable. He’s the one who needs to make the change because at the next level as a point guard he’s going to be expected to handle those expectations.”
There’s pressure that comes with that, Young said, but he likes the pressure. When Hammond needs a bucket, he said he wants the ball in his hands so that the result, win or loss, rests squarely on his shoulders.
In this week’s win against Portage, Young helped erase an 11-point halftime deficit and scored eight of Hammond’s final 10 points in crunch time to pick up a victory. He said those were the types of moments he’s been preparing for and the ones he expects to keep facing down the road.
“He’s a high-level playmaker who puts a lot of pressure on himself to live up to his potential,” Moore said. “He carries a load for us but he’s been consistent like that all year.”