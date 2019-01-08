Big picture: It shouldn’t even be this close.
That’s what Hammond head coach Larry Moore Jr. told his players in the locker room at halftime trailing Portage 38-27. The Wildcats couldn’t figure out the Indians’ zone. Portage got to the line 17 times but did Hammond plenty of favors with 10 misses at the charity stripe.
The 11-point deficit didn’t really do the situation justice.
“I told them we were lucky to be that close because it should have been at least a 16-point game,” Moore said. “They helped us out and left the door open.”
And the Wildcats stormed right through it.
Hammond flipped a switch in the third quarter and owned a 41-40 advantage no more than four minutes into the second half. The Wildcats and Indians exchanged runs over the next eight minutes before Hammond closed the game on a 14-3 outburst to win 65-55 in comeback fashion.
“We started off pretty slow, and I’m not going to lie they did us some favors missing some shots they should have made,” senior guard Amiri Young said. “I didn’t like the way we started but I liked the way we finished.”
Young ended the night with a team-high 25 points but was at his best during crunch time. He scored eight of Hammond’s final 10 points, six of which came at the line. He and sophomore guard Reggie Abram played off one another in the second half and combined to dictate the game’s pace and temp.
It wasn’t like that in the first half where Portage got what it wanted. But the Indians gifted the Wildcats just enough of a chance.
So Hammond took it.
“Nobody quit,” Moore said. “They just kept fighting.”
Hammond player of the game: Senior guard Amiri Young — He put the team on his back late and led the Wildcats to victory. His 25 points were complemented by two assists, a rebound and a game-high six steals.
Portage player of the game: Senior forward Maurion Martin — Martin was a matchup problem all night. He scored a game-high 26 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and got a hand on a steal.
Turning point: The game was tied with 4:32 left in the fourth quarter before Young hit a pair of free throws, junior forward Harold Woods scored a layup in transition and then Young laid one in for himself over a span of 80 seconds to build a two-possession lead.
Beyond the box score: Hammond is rolling. The Wildcats have won seven of their last eight games after winning just one through their first three.
Up next: Hammond (8-3, 1-1) at Morton (2-9, 1-1) 7 p.m. Friday; Portage (7-6, 0-1) at Lake Central (5-7, 0-1) 7 p.m. Friday.