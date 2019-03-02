CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Jake Viehman wiped tears from his eyes as he watched his players cut down the nets Saturday night at Calumet.
Viehman’s emotion, a striking visual from the Hanover Central assistant, who stands well over 6 feet tall with a shaved head and six-inch long beard, was decades in the making, as the Wildcats won their first sectional championship in 33 years with a 50-42 win over Calumet.
Viehman has been on the Hanover staff since head coach Bryon Clouse took over seven years ago.
“We thought we had it last year,” Viehman said. “We obviously didn’t. We knew we had a good team this year. We thought we could certainly compete— that we had a chance.”
The win was a double achievement for Clouse, as this win, his 75th at Hanover, made him the winningest coach in school history.
“Let’s be honest, everybody stepped up,” Clouse said. "I don’t know who messed up.”
The Wildcats battled Calumet’s ferocious full-court press with a tight six-man rotation. Dominic Lucido handled the point for nearly the entire game, hitting four free-throws in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
“My adrenaline was going the entire game,” said Lucido, who finished with 10 points and five assists. “I’m not really tired.”
TJ Burt, who transferred to Hanover Central from Illinois before the season, led the team in scoring with 12 points. His constant drives to the basket were a key part of Clouse’s game plan.
“I had a good night’s sleep last night,” Burt said with a shrug.
After falling behind 38-27, Calumet mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter. The Warriors were led by junior guard DeShaun Thornton, who hit five 3-point shots and added 19 points off the bench.
For Viehman, who played for Hanover Central in the late 1990s, the victory didn’t feel certain until the very end.
“Around 14 seconds to go in this game was when I was like, OK, we got it,” Viehman said. “Until then, I wasn’t counting my chickens.”