WHITING — Down nearly the entire game, the Whiting boys basketball team had its chance late in the fourth quarter against visiting Hebron on Friday.
Senior guard Diante Marshall banked in a floater with 40.6 seconds left, and Whiting set up its press. When senior guard G'Angelo Reillo knocked the ball away, it looked like the Oilers would take possession and get a shot to win.
Instead, a mad scramble saw the ball find the hands of Hebron junior point guard Jake Friel. When Friel knocked down two free throws over the high-pitched screeches of the Whiting faithful, Hebron grabbed a four-point lead.
That sequence summed up the game. Hebron knocked down 14 of 19 free throws, including the two that mattered most. While Whiting competed defensively and drew fouls off of Reillo's slick passing, the Oilers shot only 10 of 20 from the charity stripe in a 64-60 Hebron win.
“Everybody feeds off that,” Whiting coach Aaron Mercer said of Reillo's play. “Tonight was a different story, because if you miss (10) free throws, you're not gonna win many games.”
Hebron scored the game's first seven points and took control early, as junior guard Ethan Drook scored eight in the first quarter. The Hawks held a lead for most of the first half, as their 2-3 zone kept Reillo from breaking loose initially. Still, Reillo used his smooth ball-handling to pick through the crowded paint for a couple of lefty floaters and helped Whiting stay in contact.
The Oilers couldn't get outside shots to fall, and Hebron entered halftime with a 28-22 lead. The Hawks opened up a double-digit lead early in the third quarter thanks to their active 2-3 zone and the offensive contributions of sophomore center Logan Clark, but Reillo and senior forward Frank Senteno got Whiting back into it.
With three minutes to go, Senteno hit a 3, after which Reillo intercepted a pass in the open court. At that point, Whiting had a chance to make it a one-possession game, but good transition defense by Hebron forced a miss. A foul on the rebound gave Drook two free throws on the other end that pushed the margin to seven, and the Oilers never got the ball back down one possession.
“(Reillo) put pressure on the ball, he got the turnover, he fed the guy,” Mercer said. “We just missed a layup. It happens.”
Reillo led Whiting with 19 points, while Drook's 17 led the Hawks.