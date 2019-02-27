PORTAGE — When Kankakee Valley coach Bill Shepherd entered the locker room after a 56-53 overtime win against Hobart in Wednesday's Class 4A Portage Sectional quarterfinals, it was obvious the victory meant more than usual.
The Kougars boys basketball players mobbed Shepherd and showered him with water in a celebration reminiscent of a March Madness upset. It's a feeling Kankakee Valley (13-11) hasn't had in a while, as it won its first sectional game since 2011 thanks to William Bonilla's 23 points.
“I think us finishing over .500 and adding this on top, I just think this has been kind of a watershed moment for our program, moving forward,” Shepherd said. “I just think it's such a great moment for all those guys, but we don't want to talk like it's done yet.”
Kankakee Valley opened the game with a 12-3 run, as junior guard Tyler Martin nailed a 3 from the left wing just five seconds in.
Hobart used an 11-3 run at the start of the second quarter to draw close. Kankakee Valley nailed four 3s in the first quarter but zero in the second as Hobart made up ground. Sophomore forward David Brown led Hobart with 17 points.
“I think it was our defensive stops and then coming back on offense and getting points back,” Brown said of the second quarter.
Bonilla scored 13 in a row at one point in the second half and effectively sealed the game when he split a triple team for a lay-in that gave the Kougars a 52-46 lead. The senior guard froze defenders over and over again as K.V. pulled even with Hobart late in regulation when the Brickies (6-18) had taken a slim lead.
“I told coach at the end of the game, I wanted a ball screen to come off and maybe have the last shot,” Bonilla said. “I was feeling like, 'Did I really just do that?'”
Kankakee Valley advances to face either Times No. 1 Valparaiso or Merrillville on Friday.