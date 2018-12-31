Try 1 month for 99¢
STOCK BASKETBALL
John J. Watkins, The Times

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Warren Central (13)8-02781
2. Carmel (1)7-02542
3. Floyd Central7-11913
4. Plainfield9-01636
5. Elkhart Memorial7-11425
6. Indpls Cathedral10-2115NR
7. Lawrence Central8-2105NR
8. Center Grove9-38910
9. Hamilton Southeastern8-2878
10. Zionsville9-343NR

Others receiving votes:

Homestead 32. S. Bend Riley 30. Logansport 30. Penn 25. Munster 24. Valparaiso 22. Indpls Pike 19. Chesterton 18. Indpls Ben Davis 7. Lawrence North 6.

Class 3A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Mishawaka Marian (14)8-02801
2. Northwestern8-02026
3. Greensburg10-12012
4. Culver Academy4-21965
5. Delta9-01628
6. Silver Creek9-11519
7. Indianapolis Attucks9-31367
8. Indpls Brebeuf6-210510
9. Edgewood9-2983
10. Heritage Hills9-188NR

Others receiving votes:

Brownstown 38. Jimtown 15. Hamilton Hts. 8.

Class 2A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Southwestern (Jefferson) (9)11-12564
2. Tipton9-12305
3. LaVille (2)9-12011
4. Shenandoah7-11986
5. Westview (3)7-31912
6. N. Daviess10-11138
7. Linton-Stockton8-21047
8. Indpls Howe7-389NR
9. Ev. Mater Dei7-18510
10. Crawford Co.8-2533

Others receiving votes:

Heritage Christian 45. Tell City 32. Andrean 30. Indpls Park Tudor 14. Monrovia 12. N. Decatur 7. Covington 7. Frankton 7. Marquette Catholic 6.

Class 1A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (10)9-12721
2. Kouts (2)7-02283
3. University (1)12-12144
4. Barr-Reeve9-22132
5. Lafayette Catholic (1)7-21636
6. Springs Valley9-1116NR
7. Oldenburg7-21148
8. Covenant Christian (DeMotte)9-29310
9. Morgan Twp.6-181NR
10. Wes-Del9-249NR

Others receiving votes:

Lanesville 33. Morristown 32. Indpls Metro 28. Shoals 21. Washington Twp. 17. Greenwood Christian 6.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

