The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Warren Central (13)
|8-0
|278
|1
|2. Carmel (1)
|7-0
|254
|2
|3. Floyd Central
|7-1
|191
|3
|4. Plainfield
|9-0
|163
|6
|5. Elkhart Memorial
|7-1
|142
|5
|6. Indpls Cathedral
|10-2
|115
|NR
|7. Lawrence Central
|8-2
|105
|NR
|8. Center Grove
|9-3
|89
|10
|9. Hamilton Southeastern
|8-2
|87
|8
|10. Zionsville
|9-3
|43
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Homestead 32. S. Bend Riley 30. Logansport 30. Penn 25. Munster 24. Valparaiso 22. Indpls Pike 19. Chesterton 18. Indpls Ben Davis 7. Lawrence North 6.
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Mishawaka Marian (14)
|8-0
|280
|1
|2. Northwestern
|8-0
|202
|6
|3. Greensburg
|10-1
|201
|2
|4. Culver Academy
|4-2
|196
|5
|5. Delta
|9-0
|162
|8
|6. Silver Creek
|9-1
|151
|9
|7. Indianapolis Attucks
|9-3
|136
|7
|8. Indpls Brebeuf
|6-2
|105
|10
|9. Edgewood
|9-2
|98
|3
|10. Heritage Hills
|9-1
|88
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Brownstown 38. Jimtown 15. Hamilton Hts. 8.
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southwestern (Jefferson) (9)
|11-1
|256
|4
|2. Tipton
|9-1
|230
|5
|3. LaVille (2)
|9-1
|201
|1
|4. Shenandoah
|7-1
|198
|6
|5. Westview (3)
|7-3
|191
|2
|6. N. Daviess
|10-1
|113
|8
|7. Linton-Stockton
|8-2
|104
|7
|8. Indpls Howe
|7-3
|89
|NR
|9. Ev. Mater Dei
|7-1
|85
|10
|10. Crawford Co.
|8-2
|53
|3
Others receiving votes:
Heritage Christian 45. Tell City 32. Andrean 30. Indpls Park Tudor 14. Monrovia 12. N. Decatur 7. Covington 7. Frankton 7. Marquette Catholic 6.
|Class 1A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (10)
|9-1
|272
|1
|2. Kouts (2)
|7-0
|228
|3
|3. University (1)
|12-1
|214
|4
|4. Barr-Reeve
|9-2
|213
|2
|5. Lafayette Catholic (1)
|7-2
|163
|6
|6. Springs Valley
|9-1
|116
|NR
|7. Oldenburg
|7-2
|114
|8
|8. Covenant Christian (DeMotte)
|9-2
|93
|10
|9. Morgan Twp.
|6-1
|81
|NR
|10. Wes-Del
|9-2
|49
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Lanesville 33. Morristown 32. Indpls Metro 28. Shoals 21. Washington Twp. 17. Greenwood Christian 6.