KOUTS — Nervous energy filled the air as Kouts senior point guard Brent Wireman brought the ball up with 25 seconds on the clock and the Porter County Conference Tournament boys basketball final against Washington Township tied at 75.
Wireman penetrated into a pit of black jerseys and tossed the ball out to the top of the key with less than five seconds left. With no time to think, Zac Nomanson stepped into the shot and buried the game-winner with 2.6 seconds left.
Just like that, the home crowd exploded in celebration as Kouts overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 78-75. The Mustangs took back The Keg, avenged their Jan. 11 loss at Washington Township and won their first PCC tournament since 2011.
“We were in the same situation last time we played Washington,” Nomanson said. “I got the ball this time. I was confident, and it went in. … It is the best feeling of my high school career, no doubt.”
Kouts coach Kevin Duzan called a similar play at the end of the Mustangs' earlier 75-72 loss at Washington Township, but Wireman looked off an open Nomanson and threw up a wild shot that wasn't close.
After Senators senior guard Colin Burton pump-faked his defender into the air and nailed a game-tying 3, Wireman got a second chance. This time, he made the right decision. For Duzan, the play showed how much his team has grown in just under two weeks.
“We talk about in our locker room and in our huddles, you have to trust your teammates,” Duzan said. “You're not gonna get it done by yourself. ... We've learned from our mistakes, and it showed tonight. In that same situation, he made a different decision.”
The game began with the same break-neck pace that characterized the teams' first meeting. Zach Brys opened the game by elevating for a vicious block to deny Kouts at the rim, and the Senators threw together a 9-2 run to take the lead.
Washington Township junior center Austin Darnell knocked down three first half 3s and roared to the crowd after beating the first-quarter buzzer with a tip dunk to put the visitors up 22-14. Kouts closed the gap to 33-30 at halftime with a good second quarter, but the Senators' outside shooting made a difference — Washington Township made five first-half 3-pointers to Kouts' zero.
It looked like the game had turned when Kouts sophomore guard Cale Wireman left the game after picking up his fourth foul midway through the third quarter. The Senators immediately canned a pair of 3-pointers and held an eight-point lead by the time Wireman checked back in early in the fourth. During the five-plus minutes Wireman sat, Washington Township built momentum and outscored Kouts 17-11.
“We picked them up," Duzan said. "I was trying to avoid any further foul trouble, but at some point you just have to change up what you're doing."
Kouts kept attacking, however. The Mustangs exploded for a 9-0 run in just over a minute of play midway through the fourth and added another 8-0 run late to take a slim lead.
Darnell's 23 points weren't quite enough, and Nomanson added his game-high 26th point as his game-winner fell through the rim. The Senators stood frozen when their last-second shot missed the mark, as they were denied their first-ever PCC Tournament title.
“We've got to regroup,” Washington Township coach Scott Bowersock said. “Obviously, this is gonna be a tough one to recover from.”
Also, Josh Clemens of Hebron received the PCC's mental attitude award.
