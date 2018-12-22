The only evidence of La Lumiere School’s location is one small sign on the side of U.S. 20 near LaPorte, pointing toward campus.
The mostly unmarked North Willhelm Road leads through half-swamp, half-forest for roughly a mile before arriving at a remote endpoint that few would guess houses premier basketball talent. When coach Pat Holmes recruited 5-star prospect Isaiah Stewart, he didn’t avoid the truth: It’s nothing like Stewart’s hometown of Rochester, New York.
“It’s tucked away in the woods, and we always tell people: There are very few distractions here, but we do books and basketball at a very high level,” Holmes said. “If you can’t stand living in the woods, and you need to be doing something and always stimulated, and getting out, going to a friend’s house, this is not gonna be a spot where it’s successful for you.”
Many top-ranked recruits transfer to boarding schools with high-profile basketball teams for their senior seasons — Valparaiso’s Brandon Newman initially planned to play for Montverde Academy this season before returning home due to personal reasons. Stewart, however, is a bit of an anomaly.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound man-child made the move to Northwest Indiana after his sophomore season, hoping that the insulated environment would help his game. La Lumiere routinely plays in front of droves of scouts, and Stewart took over from future Memphis Grizzly Jaren Jackson Jr. as its next paint presence.
“I wouldn’t be where I’m at if I didn’t come here, because back at home, I didn’t have the spotlight that I have here,” Stewart said. “Everyone got to see how much better I got, and with that comes the rankings, people commenting on your game, and when you’re playing like that in front of thousands of people — recruiters, scouts — that’s when you’re gonna rise in the rankings and everyone’s gonna see.”
That rise happened quickly, and it appears Stewart’s decision has paid off. The big man didn’t arrive as a truly elite recruit, but he became one. Stewart moved from the 44th-ranked prospect in August 2017 to No. 6 now, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Stewart has always had physical talent — he impressed Rochester native and former Indiana center Thomas Bryant when they met at a workout during Stewart's freshman season. Still, Stewart’s skill level has plenty of room to grow. He spends countless hours rounding out his game to make sure it will translate to the NBA, which increasingly values shooting and lateral quickness in big men.
La Lumiere features multiple other Division I prospects — such as Indiana commit Keion Brooks — and Stewart hopes the improved competition level will help shorten his adjustment period when he gets to college. Facing off against top talent at tournaments in Hawaii and Las Vegas is great, but Stewart feels learning to play with other stars will allow him to thrive immediately in college, where he may not be his team’s primary scorer right away.
Still, though, some of the most important preparation comes off the court. Living away from home simulates independent and at-times lonely nature of college life.
“In college, you’re gonna be by yourself,” Stewart said. “You’re gonna have your parents come up and see you; they come up to watch a few games, you go out to dinner with them. But at the end of the day, you’re here, you’ve got to wash your own laundry and just take care of yourself.”
Naturally, Stewart strikes an imposing figure. Holmes called him “a little kid in a grown man’s body,” however, and Stewart said he wants classmates to approach him rather than feel intimidated. Stewart enjoys shopping for clothes online and often accompanies teammates for go-cart sessions, although it’s unclear how he crams his massive frame into those compartments.
“On the court, everyone sees this guy who’s intimidating, 6-foot-9, 250, competing his butt off and going hard and being vocal, and everyone thinks that he’s not approachable,” Holmes said. “When he steps off the court, he’s best friends with everyone.”
Stewart said he hopes to commit to a school “soon,” but for now he’s enjoying his time in the Region and bunkering down at La Lumiere. What once seemed foreign has become a home.
“Everything here was brand new to me, but I quickly got adjusted, and everything just felt comfortable,” Stewart said. “I’m just glad I chose to come here.”