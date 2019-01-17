CEDAR LAKE — On Dec. 15, the Griffith boys basketball team was down.
The Panthers fell 51-45 to Calumet that day. It was their third loss in a row. They were 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Greater South Shore Conference. Something had to change if they wanted to make a deep playoff run.
And something did.
Griffith has won eight of nine games since that loss to Calumet, including a 59-56 overtime win at Times No. 9 Crown Point on Saturday. The record stands at 11-4 and 4-2 in conference.
“We’ve been playing more composed. We’ve been listening to coach (Grayling Gordon) more,” senior Corey Landers said. “We’ve been trying to focus on boxing out, playing defense. Our scoring comes but we’ve been focusing more on the little things.”
Landers is a big reason for the turnaround and those little things are exactly where he excels.
He’s the guy setting picks, making the extra pass, grabbing a key rebound or making an important steal down the stretch.
“I pitch in where I can — score the ball, rebound, do everything I can to help the team,” Landers said. “I’ve always been more of a hustle player, more of a team player, in general. Scoring is not really too much of a deal to me.”
That’s not to say that Landers can’t score. Before Wednesday's 74-50 win over Gavit, he was averaging 13.4 points per game, including at least 15 points six times in the last nine games.
“I know my teammates can score and I can help in other places,” he said. “It comes from my upbringing in my family. They’ve always just taught me to share and just be a good person.”
He also was averaging 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.1 assists.
“He’ll do whatever is needed for us to win a ball game,” Gordon said. “In one game, he didn’t score until late but he was our leading rebounder. The game before that he was our leading assist man. Against Munster, he was our leading scorer. Whatever you ask him to do, he’s going to try to do it.”
Landers is in his first season at Griffith after transferring from Morton. Gordon said teams sometimes don’t accept new players right away.
But that wasn’t the case with Landers. He went out of his way to fit in and become part of the group.
“He’s a very good kid, very coachable, intelligent on and off the court,” Gordon said. “He’s a very skilled player, one of the most skilled kids in Northwest Indiana. Just a pleasure to coach and a pleasure to be around.”
The Panthers have just one conference game remaining, against River Forest on Saturday, but the remaining schedule is full of opportunities against quality opponents on the way to the ultimate goal.
“I’m always satisfied with a win, no matter what the case,” Landers said. “Our main focus is, obviously, the postseason. We just want to keep getting better every single game.”