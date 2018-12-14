Big picture: Crown Point boys basketball coach Clint Swan pumped his fist in the air as he walked off the Munster court Friday. He looked relieved.
Swan’s Bulldogs had just knocked off Times No. 2 Munster 55-51 in an overtime game that his team didn’t lead until there were just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“Last year was tough. We’d probably lose this game by 20 points last year,” Swan said. “Falling behind and fighting back, fighting through some adversity there, I’m just really happy for those kids.”
Senior Sam Snodgrass went from the goat to the hero in the final minutes.
Elias Gerodemos’ shot rimmed out near the end of regulation. Snodgrass grabbed the rebound and had a clean look at a putback but missed.
“I was shocked. I didn’t expect (Gerodemos to miss),” Snodgrass said. “I didn’t think I was going to get it but I just wasn’t ready.”
In the last 15 seconds of overtime, Snodgrass missed two free throws that would’ve given Crown Point the lead. But he raced down court, blocked Jevon Morris’ shot and was fouled again. He hit those two free throws and two more later to seal the win.
“Last year was a learning experience for us and this is kind of our last year. We want to do what we’ve got to do,” Snodgrass said. “We’re all just about getting better every day.”
Turning point: Munster scored the game’s first seven points and led 27-24 at halftime. Crown Point adjusted in the second half.
“That’s Munster. They’re hard to go against,” Swan said. “Our kids had a hard time figuring out what they were in early on but they just slowly but surely figured it out. It took us about three and a half quarters but then finally we started getting some good shots.”
Crown Point player of the game: Snodgrass — He scored 22 points, had nine rebounds and six assists.
Munster player of the game: Morris -- He had 15 points.
Quote: “I think a lot of people discovered what we’ve known around here for a long time, that Sam Snodgrass is a really good basketball player,” Swan said. “He just stayed the course for us.”
Beyond the box score: Crown Point held a 13-12 advantage over the last 25 meetings in the series coming into this game, dating to 1993.
Up next: Warsaw at Crown Point (3-1), 6:45 p.m. Saturday; Munster (5-1) at Lake Central, 7 p.m. Tuesday.