HAMMOND — Nick Moore is in his first season at Lighthouse, and in his postseason debut, the rookie head coach made his presence felt.
He commanded his players from the sideline — urging them to share the ball and communicate on defense — and they responded. The Lions held a double-digit lead for the majority of the game and pulled away for a 97-79 quarterfinal victory over Gavit in the Class 3A Gavit Sectional.
"We preached to our guys before the game that it's a game of runs," Moore said. "They came out and hit us in the mouth and went up by about six or seven points. But my guys came back and responded, and we've been able to do that all year."
Timothy Mays led Lighthouse with a team-high 19 points and helped the team get off to a strong start. He scored 10 of his points in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers, and continued his offensive production in the second half. Mays knocked down two more shots from behind the arc in the third quarter, highlighted by deep jumper from the left wing.
With the Lions leading 51-41, Mays caught a pass in front of his team's bench and he wasn't bashful. As a Gavit defender closed in on him, he rose up and buried the shot even with a hand in his face. And before going back on defense, he turned to his teammates on the sideline and posed.
"It's really fun," Mays said. "My bench is full of supporters, so when I get going they help me out by cheering me on. I just like when everybody gets together."
In addition to Mays, Devarius Stewart also had a strong outing. The freshman was Lighthouse's primary ball-handler and helped control the tempo of the game. He finished with 11 points and knocked down three 3-pointers.