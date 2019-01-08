Big picture: Marquette Catholic was hot from behind the 3-point arc in the second half and defeated visiting Washington Township 77-69 in a boys basketball game Tuesday.
The Senators went into halftime with a 42-36 lead but their hot shooting turned cold just when the Blazers heated up from the floor. Marquette Catholic built a 10-point lead six minutes into the third quarter, thanks largely to the shooting of senior guard Colin Kenney and senior guard/forward Karsen Grott.
A steal and assist by senior guard Zach Brys led to an easy lay-in by sophomore forward Austin Darnell and that cut the Senators' deficit to two points midway through the fourth quarter. Two quick 3-point buckets by Grott followed, allowing the Blazers to cruise to victory.
Turning point: The Blazers outscored the Senators 21-9 in the third quarter.
Washington Twp. player of the game: Colin Burton — He almost single-handedly kept the Senators in the game with a majority of his 20 points coming in the second half. Several of his buckets were well contested down low.
Marquette Catholic player of the game: Kenney — The Furman recruit scored 30 points.
Quote: "It came down to whatever team in the third quarter came out with the best energy and intensity. Unfortunately, they came in the first five minutes with a level of intensity that we just didn't match," Washington Twp. head coach Scott Bowersock said.
Beyond the box score: Washington Twp. doesn't have much time to sulk. The Senators have a big Porter County Conference game Friday. Both Kouts and Washington Twp. are 3-0 in league play. Kouts is ranked No. 2 in Class A by the Associated Press, while Washington Twp. is receiving votes.
Up next: Kouts (9-0) at Washington Twp. (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday; Marquette Catholic (9-4) at Bishop McNamara (Illinois), 4:30 p.m. Saturday