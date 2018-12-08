MERRILLVILLE — Some teams might look at Merrillville's current stretch of games and sense that a rough patch awaits.
The Times No. 9 Pirates see opportunity.
Starting with Saturday's 72-67 win over Times No. 7 Andrean, Merrillville entered a seven-game gauntlet. The Pirates' opponents over the span posted a combined 19-7 record entering Saturday, and five of the seven games come away from home.
They aren't concerned.
“I'm ready," senior forward Rishard Balkcom said. “I think it's gonna get us ready for the playoffs, because we're gonna be mentally challenged. We're gonna be ready for anything any team brings for us.”
Merrillville hosts Times No. 8 Griffith on Tuesday in its last home game until Jan. 11. Before then come games against Fort Wayne Snider, McCutcheon, New Haven, Times No. 10 Lowell and Times No. 3 Chesterton. The rugged road should prepare a Pirates squad that hopes to build on last season's narrow loss to Valparaiso in the sectional title game.
If Merrillville's recent performance is any indication, they might be right where they want to be. The Pirates are 12-5 away from home dating back to the beginning of last season and feel they have the senior leaders in starters Balkcom, Will Fulton and Lavari Ruffin to deal with unfriendly rims and hostile crowds.
“I kind of like when people talk stuff,” Fulton said. “When no one's talking to you, you just kind of chill and go with the flow. But when you hear the crowd is talking and saying you're weak, that makes you want to prove them wrong.”
Balkcom and Fulton in particular hurt Andrean on Saturday, as the lanky Balkcom used his quickness and athleticism to create opportunities at the rim. Fulton knocked down four three-pointers and sped past Andrean defenders en route to 19 points.
Merrillville jumped ahead of Andrean early thanks to its active defense, as the Pirates jumped passing lanes and got out in transition. Keon Thompson scored 21 points and gave Andrean problems, and a big play from Balkcom gave Merrillville a boost late in the first half. Balkcom attacked off the dribble from well outside the arc for a tough finish and the foul with 10.3 seconds left for two of his 22 points.
“They were gonna take the last shot, and we kind of got a little aggressive and he went right around us, and that turned it into a nine-point game,” Andrean coach Brad Stangel said. “That definitely changed things.”
Kyle Ross opened the second half with a bucket and drained a three-pointer to keep Andrean (2-2) in contact, but the 59ers didn't cut the lead to two possessions until late. Ben Jones brought Andrean within five with 50 seconds remaining as the Christmas sweater-clad 59ers faithful hopped out of their seats. Fulton, however, put the game away at the free throw line as Merrillville earned its fifth straight Battle of Broadway victory.
“It feels great,” Balkcom said. “I came into the game thinking, 'This is my last year. I have to do it for my team and for our school.'”