Big picture: Times No. 4 Merrillville was playing for just second time this season and in its home opener on Saturday against South Bend Riley. Riley came away with a big 62-56 road win against a quality opponent.
Merrillville was still shaking off the rust in the early going, despite leading 11-6 at the first stop.
Riley applied some full-court pressure in the second quarter, and it gave Merrillville fits. Sophomore guard Keon Thompson hit a bucket to put the Pirates up 17-12 three minutes into the second quarter. That’s when Riley’s senior Jalen Jennings and Wildcats started asserting themselves. Riley took an 18-17 lead on a basket by Dorian Bradley with 3:50 left in the second quarter, and the Wildcats closed the half on 11-6 run to take a 27-23 halftime edge.
Merrillville outscored Riley 19-12 in the third quarter to take a 42-39 lead with 8 minutes remaining.
Turning point: After Merrillville opened the third quarter on fire with a 12-1 run to take a 35-28 lead, Riley did likewise in the fourth. Riley went on a 13-6 run at the start of the fourth to take command of the game at 52-48. The Pirates got no closer than four points the rest of the way.
Riley player of the game: Jennings — He finished with 20 points, five rebounds and five steals.
Merrillville player of the game: Thompson — He finished with a team high 19 points, grabbed three rebounds and had two steals.
Beyond the box score: Merrillville lost the Riley 69-56 in South Bend this past season. Riley led by Indiana University recruit Damezi Anderson.
Up next: Merrillville (1-1) is at Morton (0-3) 7 p.m. Tuesday.