MERRILLVILLE — It was the second game of the season, and Merrillville boys basketball coach T.J. Lux was still trying to sort things out. So were his players
Lux, in his eighth year at the helm of his alma mater, used 10 players in Saturday’s frantic 62-56 loss to visiting South Bend Riley.
“We’ve got guys who are pretty new to varsity basketball,” he said.
The Pirates (1-1) return just one full-time starter, but he’s a good one in sophomore guard Keon Thompson.
“Keon is tough,” Lux said. “He’s getting better and better. I think this game will really help him learn some things, but he’s a tough guard no matter what. He’s really strong, he’s powerful, he handles the ball very well.”
The 6-foot Thompson poured in 19 points, grabbed three rebounds and had two steals against Riley, but he said there’s room for improvement and the team needs to play with more energy.
“Turnovers too, we’ve got to protect the basketball,” Thompson said. “We got outrebounded on offense and defense. We just have to do better as a team and work hard.”
Lux said he saw both good and bad as the Pirates enjoyed leads in the first and third quarters of the game but ultimately let a win slip away in the fourth. The Pirates committed 22 turnovers, which gave Riley too many extra possessions.
“Guys have got to get better, got to be able to play and take care of the basketball,” Lux said. “If you can’t take care of the basketball and you can’t rebound, then you can’t win games.”
Thompson said he and his teammates have to learn from their mistakes and he took away some positives from the early-season setback.
“Together we ran through our plays, did what the coach said and we got the job done on offense and defense,” he said. “We’ve just got to correct the little mistakes.”
Lux is giving his inexperienced roster a chance to determine who wants to be part of a seven- or eight-man rotation. Senior forward Rishard Balkcom was a part-time starter a year ago, and senior guard Will Fulton was a contributor. Balkcom showed flashes of dominance around the rim against Riley, and Fulton came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers in the second half.
“We’re trying to figure out some good rotations,” Lux said. “I think we’ll get a lot better from this. The experience about playing a team like (Riley) who can really speed you up and pressure, being able to see some of the mistakes that we made, we’ll be back at it in practice.”
Merrillville has won two regionals in the past six seasons, and if it’s going to compete for a loaded Class 4A Sectional 2 title, Thompson will be key to getting there.
“He’s a big-time player,” Lux said. “I’m looking forward to it, and I’m glad I get to coach him.”