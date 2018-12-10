MERRILLVILLE — It was just Jaivion Reid’s time.
The Michigan City senior guard had his chance to go get buckets when his team need them Tuesday night at Andrean.
“We just made buckets when it was time to,” Reid said. “We have a lot of bucket getters. Whenever it’s our time, one of me or my teammates is going to step up.”
Reid didn’t disappoint late in the fourth quarter of a 57-50 victory over the 59ers. He made two shots and two free throws in the final two minutes to cap the win for the Wolves.
“That’s what we need with J. We need J to settle down and be a lockdown defender. We need J to attack the basket,” Wolves coach John Boyd said. “He did that tonight. He’s a senior. It’s his time.
“We’re proud that he was able to put some things together in this game and lead us to victory.”
Reid scored 16 points Tuesday despite spending much of the middle portion of the game on the bench with foul issues.
“My coaches and teammates just told me to keep playing, don’t worry about the fouls and just let the game come to me,” Reid said. “My coaches just tell me to keep attacking the basket if my shot's falling and my teammates are finding me.”
Boyd said he had no plans to let Reid foul out in the first quarter, but he did allow him to stay on the court with two fouls in the first quarter. He was pulled when he picked up his third early in the second quarter and again when he was whistled for his fourth in the third quarter.
But Reid remained in the game, playing with four fouls, for almost all of the final frame.
“That’s growth. That’s maturity. Especially in an environment like this, you need your veterans, your more experienced players,” Boyd said. “I’ll go to war with (Reid). I went to war with him tonight and he showed why you want to keep a guy like that on the floor.”
As a result, Reid was playing when his team needed him to come through as the clock ticked down.
It’s the mentality of a leader, Reid said. He took it upon himself to gather the team and say a few words before the Andrean game, Boyd said.
“I told my team that we’re the best team in the area,” Reid said. “I just feel like I’m a voice for this team but we have multiple leaders on this team, including (fellow senior) Ray Howard. But our coaches just want us to get through to our younger guys because we have a young team. I think we did that today.”