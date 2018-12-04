Big picture: Michigan City punched. Andrean punched back. Michigan City took the blow and threw a haymaker.
The Times No. 8 Wolves held off the No. 6 59ers’ comeback attempt Tuesday to win 57-50 at Andrean.
“We knew that this would be a tough environment. That’s a well-coached team over there,” Michigan City coach John Boyd said.
The Wolves defense held Andrean to just three points in the first quarter. The 59ers didn’t score until sophomore wing Deshon Burnett hit a free throw with under three minutes left in the frame. Burnett’s layup with about 30 seconds left in the first quarter was the 59ers’ first field goal.
“We weren’t excited about holding them to three (points in the first quarter). They came back in the second quarter with 22 points,” Boyd said. “We knew that it was going to be a battle.”
Andrean took a 36-35 lead with a sophomore forward Kyle Ross 3-pointer late in the third quarter.
Wolves junior guard Daijon Reddix hit a 3-pointer and was fouled about a minute later. He made the free throw to complete the 4-point play and give Michigan City a 41-38 lead. That beat back the Andrean run.
Michigan City senior Jaivion Reed hit a pair of free throws and made two shots late in the game to seal the victory.
“Coach (Boyd) preaches confidence,” Reid said. “My teammates found me and at moments I found them. We just made buckets when it was time to.”
Turning Point: Reid made two free throws to increase the lead to seven in the final 30 seconds.
Michigan City player of the game: Reid -- He scored 16 points despite spending much of the middle of the game on the bench with foul trouble.
Andrean player of the game: Ross -- He scored 19 points and had 11 rebounds.
Quote: “We just wanted to say focused. I told them that this was a good game for them to see if they could understand and stay focused in the moment, not get frustrated by calls or anything like that,” Boyd said. “It’s just a game. I thought my guy’s showed some maturity. When you’ve got four sophomores and three freshmen that make up your team, I thought that was pretty good.”
Beyond the box score: Michigan City won a 70-68 game when these teams met last season. Before that, the schools hadn’t played since 1995.
Up next: Washington Township at Michigan City (3-1), 7 p.m. Saturday; Andrean (2-1) at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m. Dec. 14.