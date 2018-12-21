MORGAN TOWNSHIP — There was no question how badly Morgan Township wanted a win Friday against visiting Covenant Christian.
After last year's 89-51 shellacking in Demotte, the Cherokees couldn't wait for this season's rematch. Coach Eric Braden even taped up pieces of paper displaying last year's score and “Remember 12-21-17” just inside the locker room entrance.
Morgan Township got its revenge in a thrilling 67-65 overtime win, overcoming a seven-point deficit with little more than a minute-and-a-half remaining.
“That's a pretty embarrassing score at their place last year,” senior guard Cody Maxwell said. “(Braden) made it loud and clear what the score was and what he wanted it to be tonight.”
The 38-point beatdown was easily Morgan Township's worst loss of last season, and it didn't sit well with a proud team that finished second in the Porter County Conference. That motivation helped galvanize the Cherokees when they found themselves in a tough spot down seven.
They could have lost composure, but instead senior forward Hunter Swivel immediately responded with a basket and the foul. Morgan Township amped up its full-court press and forced two quick turnovers to tie the game at 61 on senior guard Trevor Braden's free throws. About 30 seconds after the Knights had taken opened up the seven-point lead, Morgan Township had already drawn even.
“Once we got down, we were always gonna fight our way back,” Trevor Braden said. “I think just the energy from the crowd was awesome – they were getting into it.”
Maxwell missed last year's game due to family concerns, but he complemented Trevor Braden's 23 points with 14 of his own and steady ball-handling.
Neither team had trouble scoring early, as the ball zipped up and down the floor at a breakneck pace. The first timeout didn't come until the second quarter, and Maxwell beat the first-half buzzer on a fading corner 3-pointer with his defender all over him to trim Covenant Christian's lead to 32-30.
Morgan Township (5-1) typically uses a 1-2-2 full-court press, but Eric Braden switched to a man-to-man press when the Knights continued to look comfortable. Covenant Christian junior guard Ben Lins dropped 21 points and a big fast-break dunk, and Gavin Herrema scored 22 to lead a skilled Knights squad.
After the Cherokees changed their approach, however, Covenant Christian (6-2) could barely get the ball over half court.
“All of a sudden, momentum's going our way, our heads are picking up a little bit more, our half-court defense is more aggressive,” Eric Braden said. “They weathered storms. They showed some strength.”