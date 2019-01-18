After losing to Knox in its first game of the season, the Morgan Township boys basketball team hasn’t dropped a game since.
The Cherokees have won 10 straight, including a 66-52 victory over LaCrosse on Wednesday in the opening round of the Porter County Conference Tournament. Trevor Braden scored a game-high 22 points to lead Morgan Township past the Tigers. He has scored at least 20 points in eight straight games.
When the Cherokees take on Times No. 5 Washington Township in Saturday morning's semifinals, Trevor Braden’s dad and coach, Eric Braden, believes his son must step up defensively, as well.
“He does a good job of guarding bigger kids,” Eric Braden said. “He’s pretty long and lanky.”
Trevor Braden is one of three players on Morgan Township’s roster that stands 6-foot-3, the tallest height of anyone on the team, and will most likely have to matchup against the Senators’ Austin Darnell.
The 6-foot-7 junior is Washington Township’s second leading scorer, averaging 13.4 points, and pulls down 7 rebounds per game. In the Senators’ opening-round 60-55 win over Hebron, Darnell scored 17 points.
Eric Braden said it will be difficult to keep Darnell off of the offensive glass, but Washington Township coach Scott Bowersock doesn’t think the rebounding burden should fall squarely on his shoulders.
“I know everyone talks about Austin’s size, but we’re going to need to rebound (collectively),” Bowersock said. “We’re going to need five guys rebounding at all times. It’s obviously nice to have a guy man the post and command the paint area a little bit, but the reality is it’s going to take a team effort.”
Morgan Township is the defending tourney champion, and the Cherokees have won twice during Braden's tenure.
Bowersock knows it will be a tall task to knock off the defending champions. The Cherokees are led by a strong senior class and have won 11 titles, overall, but Bowersock is confident his squad will be ready for the challenge.
The Senators, who have four players averaging double figures, have won six of their last seven games. Although they’ve never stood atop the podium at the tourney, Bowersock doesn’t believe the past should have any bearing on the present.
“This is a very difficult tournament to win,” Bowersock said. “With eight schools so close to each other in proximity, you just kind of build really fun rivalries. It’s what basketball is meant to be in Indiana.”
Both Bowersock and Eric Braden said that every team, no matter their record, usually plays some of their best basketball in the PCC tournament. From their perspectives, the atmosphere and tradition only raise the level of competition and create an avenue for players to relish the moment beyond their prep careers.
“If you do really well in the tournament, it’s definitely a lifelong memory for the kids,” Eric Braden said. “So it’s nice to be a part of it.”
Bouncing back
Westville snapped a five-game losing streak and squeaked out a 41-39 win over South Central in Thursday's opening round.
The Blackhawks only scored 41 points, but it was enough to lift first-year coach Drew Eubank to victory in his PCC tournament debut. Westville used a zone defense to slow down the Satellites and earn its first win since Dec. 11.
“I told the guys after the game that if feels good to get a win after what seems like eight months,” Eubank said.
Awaiting Eubank and the rest of his team in the semifinals is a squad they’ve already seen before, No. 9 Kouts. The Mustangs defeated Westville 81-47 during their nine-game winning-streak to start the season. And after losing its first game of the season to Washington Township, 75-72 last Friday, Kouts rebounded with a narrow victory of its own in the opening round.
Kouts downed Boone Grove 56-54 in overtime behind a team-high 21 points from senior Brent Wireman and 13 points from his younger brother and teammate, sophomore Cole Wireman.
"Boone came out and controlled things. We never really got to the tempo that we wanted to play at," Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said. "It was a classic PCC tourney game. It doesn't matter who's supposed to win. It's always going to be a dogfight."
The Mustangs have four players averaging double figures and Eubank knows it will be tough to slow down Kouts’ well-balanced offense. Despite what happened in their 34-points loss last month, he is eager to witness the Blackhawks give their full effort in the rematch.
“I want to see us compete,” Eubank said. “That's been our focal point all year. Win, lose or draw, if the shots are going in or not, we just want the guys to compete for 32 minutes.”
Eubank said that his team didn’t handle Kouts’ defensive pressure well during its last matchup and added that ball security will be a point of emphasis this time around. If Westville can limit its turnovers, he thinks his team will have a shot at knocking off the tournament hosts in a tough environment.
“Everybody says it's a lot like March Madness and it really is,” Eubank said. “There's a feeling that anything can happen on any night.”
Added Duzan: "The communities support these kids. People who don't come out for regular season games come out for this tournament. It's just classic, small-school Indiana basketball."