CROWN POINT — Jevon Morris remembers how it felt to watch the Lake Central boys basketball team celebrate on its home floor after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer ended Munster's season last year.
The Mustangs were just a few seconds away from heading into overtime with a chance to advance and keep their season alive, but Indians sophomore Nick Anderson made sure his opponents never got the chance.
Anderson's game-winning shot is a play both teams remembered heading into the Class 4A Crown Point Sectional quarterfinal, but this time around Morris made sure his team came away victorious. The senior scored a game-high 18 points, tied for a team-high with five rebounds and dished out three assists in the 57-44 victory.
"We knew we had a chip on our shoulder from last year," Morris said. "We just thought about that all year. And me as a senior, I knew I had to become a leader and I feel like I did that today."
Times No. 3 Munster (20-4) was in a 2-3 zone for the majority of the game, forcing Lake Central (11-13) to swing the ball, and Morris took advantage early. He came up with three steals in the first quarter and scored 10 of his points in the first half, but his most important play came late in the third quarter.
With the game tied at 31, senior Dorian Benford caught the ball at the top of the key and tried to hand it off to Morris. The simple pass was intercepted by Indians guard Zack Dobos. Munster coach Mike Hackett put his hands on his head in frustration, but a few seconds later sophomore Jeremiah Lovett stole the ball back and passed it ahead to Morris.
As time was running out, Morris calmly dribbled up the court and drilled a pull-up jumper at the third quarter horn.
"He made a play that, as a senior and one of the best players in the area, he's supposed to make," Hackett said. "That was a big swing. Jeremiah and Jevon kind of saved us."
Early in the fourth quarter, Morris was involved in another momentum-swinging play. After Anderson missed a corner 3-pointer — that narrowly rimmed out — Morris grabbed the rebound and passed it ahead to Nick Fies. The senior caught the ball in stride and nailed a deep 3-pointer from the right wing to give the Mustangs a 39-33 lead.
When Fies came out of the locker room after the game, he acknowledged that his lone make from behind the arc was a crucial shot, but he wasn't interested in doing a postgame interview. Instead he insisted that fellow senior Eric Jerge — the Mustangs' "X Factor" — be the one to speak to the media.
Jerge scored all eight of his points in the second half and was a perfect 2 of 2 on 3-pointers and 2 of 2 from the foul line. Hackett commended Jerge for his poise during a back-and-fourth game — which featured eight ties and seven lead changes — and praised him as being one of the main reasons why Munster advanced to the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Jerge buried a 3-pointer from the right wing to keep Munster firmly in control of the game, and his teammates on the sideline cheered wildly for their backup point guard.
Jerge doesn't always get an opportunity to be the player making key plays, but his performance Wednesday night is one he'll remember.
"It's why you play," Jerge said. "Before the game, coach said, 'Play smart but have fun and enjoy it.' And just seeing my buddies on the bench going crazy is a great feeling."