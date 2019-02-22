Big picture: Balance was the key for the Munster boys basketball team on Friday night as the Mustangs closed out the regular-season with an efficient 65-40 win at LaPorte. Jevon Morris led three players in double figures with 18 points and the Mustangs never looked back in a wire-to-wire victory over the Slicers. Josh Davis scored nine of his 14 points in the third quarter and Luka Balac added 13 points and a team-high five rebounds for the Mustangs.
Turning point: Just as LaPorte figured out one Munster player on offense, another emerged. Balac scored a team-high seven points in the first quarter, only for Morris to come back with seven points of his own in the second quarter. Davis led the Mustangs with nine points in the third quarter and then Jeremiah Lovett scored all six of his points in the final frame. Munster's depth kept LaPorte on its heels for much of the game.
Munster player of the game: Morris - He did a little bit of everything for Munster. The senior guard had two rebounds, three assists and a game-high four steals while playing a game-high 25 minutes.
LaPorte player of the game: Junior guard Garrott Ott-Large - He led the Slicers with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists. Ott-Large scored 11 points in the second half.
Quote: "We've got threats across the board. We have a team with quite a few weapons, it's just getting them to string it together for a full game," Munster coach Mike Hackett said.
Beyond the box score: The Mustangs have now won three straight games by at least 19 points after dropping three straight games by no more than five points.
Up next: Munster (19-4) vs. Lake Central, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Class 4A Crown Point Sectional; LaPorte (12-10) vs. winner of Riley/Penn, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Class 4A Penn Sectional.