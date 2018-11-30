Big picture: Munster didn’t forget. Coach Mike Hackett showed them the video to make sure of it.
The Munster boys basketball team led Hammond with under a minute to play in the fourth quarter in Hammond a year ago. The Wildcats went on to win that game by 3.
“We blew the game last year,” Hackett said. “For us, it’s basically the same team we had last year so if that’s a motivating factor, we’re going to use it.”
The Times No. 2 Mustangs got revenge Friday night with a 61-48 win over visiting Hammond.
“Coach Hackett was telling us that he was watching (the tape from last season) and getting sick. We were watching it and getting sick,” senior guard Tyler Zabrecky said of the 68-65 loss. “We definitely talked about last year.”
Turning point: Leading 28-27 at the half, Munster pulled away early in the third quarter and held a double-digit lead for most of the rest of the game.
“It was important for us to have a good start to the second half and we did,” Hackett said. “It allowed us to be confident and kind of take some of the wind out of their sails a little bit.”
Hammond player of the game: Hammond senior guard Amiri Young - Hammond trailed 14-8 after one quarter, but Young nearly willed the Wildcats back into it in the second quarter single-handedly. He hit five 3-pointers in the first half and led all scorers at the break with 16.
He finished with 24 points.
Munster player of the game: Mustangs senior Jevon Morris - He scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds, but also turned it over seven times.
“I told him he almost had a triple double,” Hackett said. “(The turnovers are) unusual for him.”
Quote: “We just kind of grinded it out. It wasn’t one of our best performances, but they played hard and we didn’t let it slip away,” Hackett said. “They would start to creep back in it and we would make a play when we needed to. But by no means was it pretty.”
Beyond the box score: The Mustangs play at Morton on Saturday. It’s their first time playing games on consecutive nights this season.
Up next: Highland at Hammond (0-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday; Munster (3-0) at Morton, 7 p.m. Saturday.