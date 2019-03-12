The Munster boys basketball team finished the 2018-19 season with 22 wins and a sectional title to show for it.
After winning the Northwest Crossroads Conference championship, behind a perfect record in conference play, the Mustangs won the Class 4A Crown Point Sectional to secure their 11th sectional championship in school history and first since 2015.
None of it would have been possible without team captain and sharpshooter Tyler Zabrecky.
The senior is Munster’s all-time leader in free-throw percentage — converting 81.6 percent of his attempts at the charity stripe — and shot 35.9 percent from behind the arc.
“I trusted him very much at the end of the game, and his teammates trusted him,” coach Mike Hackett said. “And it’s because he’s proven that he can handle that situation.”
Zabrecky scored just 21 points during sectional play but 18 of them came during the final two games. Zabrecky scored nine points in the semifinals against the host Bulldogs and was a perfect 6 of 6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. The following night in the championship, he scored another nine points and nailed all three of his 3-point attempts against Lowell.
The Mustangs' season came to an end in the Michigan City Regional semifinals. However, Zabrecky doesn’t think his team has any reason to be disappointed. Munster finished 10-14 during his freshman campaign and after a lackluster season his class vowed to win a sectional title before graduating.
Roughly three years later, they delivered on their promise.
“I was one of the kids who would go to all of the Munster games when I was little, and I watched them celebrate their sectional titles,” Zabrecky said. “And for it to happen to me, and for me to do it with my teammates and my brothers and the kids I grew up with, and to have the whole community there, it was a dream come true.”
Zabrecky’s parents, Greg and Jen, were both in attendance to watch their son cut down his piece of the net, but that wasn’t the first time they witnessed their son’s hard work pay off.
During his senior year, Tyler Zabrecky was a recipient of the Leadership and Scholarship Award at the 65th Annual Calumet Region Sportsmanship Dinner and also won the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship — which covers full tuition for any four-year university in the state of Indiana.
Jen Zabrecky, who teaches at St. Thomas Moore Elementary School in Munster, and Greg Zabrecky, who teaches at Johnston Elementary School in Highland, both said they cried when their son called them at work with the news.
“He kind of played a joke on me and told me he had gotten a detention for having his phone out in study hall,” Greg Zabrecky said. “I can’t tell you exactly what I said, but I said, ‘You idiot! What are you doing! Why would you have your phone out?’ And then he said, ‘Dad, Dad, Dad, relax! I won the Lilly.’ And it brought a tear to my eye.”
Tyler Zabrecky had offers from Indiana University Northwest and Trinity Christian College in Illinois to continue his career at the NAIA level. But after winning the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship he turned them down and will now attend Indiana or Notre Dame, his dream school, in the fall.
The senior said he has accepted that his career has finally come to an end. And after watching him balance academics and athletics ever since he started playing AAU basketball in third grade, Jen Zabrecky believes her son made the right decision.
“These past several years, especially his senior year, he has really finished out on top,” Jen Zabrecky said. “We couldn’t be more proud of him.”