Big picture: For a second consecutive season, the Northwest Crossroads Conference boys basketball championship came down to a final regular-season game between Munster and Andrean.
And for a second consecutive season, the Mustangs walked out with the title.
Times No. 4 Munster proved to be the class of the NCC in beating No. 5 Andrean 52-33 on the 59ers' home floor. The win gave the Mustangs back-to-back outright conference titles and snapped a three-game losing streak.
“We really wanted to check this off our list as seniors,” senior guard Jevon Morris said. “We were just locked in. We were really focused. We wanted it bad.”
In what projected to be a heavyweight fight between two of the region’s better programs, Munster made the most of its initial punch. The Mustangs scored the first 18 points of the game, including 11 out of Morris alone, before Andrean senior forward John Carrothers finally put the 59ers on the board with 47.5 seconds left in the first quarter.
Munster head coach Mike Hackett said the dominant offensive start was a welcome change after struggling to score over the course of a three-game losing streak that saw the Mustangs average about 12 points per game less than their season average.
Morris was the key cog behind the effort, scoring a game-high 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
“That kind of broke the ice for us, having that kind of start,” Hackett said. “It let our guys relax a little bit, loosen up and just be basketball players. And then on the other end, we’re talking offense, what about the defense? Our guys were locked in.”
Andrean finished the game shooting 12-of-39 from the field but missed its first eight shots to open the ballgame. That shooting funk, combined with Munster’s hot start, proved disastrous and led to a repeat of last year’s result where Andrean gave itself a chance at the conference title only to fall short.
“It was bad,” Andrean head coach Brad Stangel said. “We were a little timid early. We moved the ball around the perimeter too much. We didn’t attack the zone. They were the aggressor in the first quarter and you could tell right there how it was going to go.”
Munster player of the game: Morris – He grabbed a game-high seven rebounds to go along with a game-high 23 points. He hit 3-of-5 3-point tries and dictated the offense early on.
Andrean player of the game: Carrothers – He scored 11 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists.
Beyond the box score: Munster checked off its first two goals—winning the Highland Tournament and winning the NCC—and now looks to check the third item of its list with a sectional championship.
Quote: “I still think we can play better,” Hackett said. “Even though we lost three in a row, I still really like this team. I still really like our potential. I just don’t think we’ve gotten to our potential yet. It’s getting late in the year where I don’t want to wait much longer.”
Up next: Munster (17-4, 5-0) vs. Clark (1-18, 0-4) 7 p.m. Tuesday; Andrean (13-8, 4-1) vs. Hammond (13-5, 3-1) 7 p.m. Tuesday.