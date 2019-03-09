MICHIGAN CITY — Coach Mike Hackett and his Munster Mustangs knew Northridge brought a dangerous offense into Saturday's Class 4A Michigan City Regional Semifinal. They didn't foresee the Raiders lighting up the scoreboard like they did.
Northridge built a big lead over Munster as junior center Alex Stauffer couldn't miss. The Raiders knocked down four 3s in the first quarter to establish a double-digit lead as the Mustangs exchanged baffled looks, palms facing upward. Munster (22-5) fell 62-53, bringing an end to its most fruitful season in six years.
“Did we expect them to come out and make that many shots that early in the game? No,” Hackett said. “Sometimes you've just got to take your hat off to the other team. They came out hotter than could be and made us adjust.”
No matter what Munster did, Northridge (19-8) had an answer. When the Mustangs ditched their 2-3 zone for a full-court press and tight half-court man-to-man, the Raiders drew fouls and found open teammates for layups. Even when Munster's trap forced Northridge into bad passes, the ball seemed to bounce back into the Raiders' hands.
The same themes marked Munster's offense. Senior guard Jevon Morris launched an open 3 with 3:22 left that would have cut the Raiders' lead to six, but it rolled around the rim and off. As Northridge grabbed the rebound, Morris placed his hands on his hips and shook his head.
“We had a couple shots rim in and out,” Hackett said. “If we could've just got one more bucket or got it down to a one-possession game, maybe (it would've been different).”
Northridge scored the game's first eight points in less than two minutes before Munster answered. Morris attacked the hoop to help the Mustangs get back within one possession, but Morris said the Raiders' early 3s forced Munster to extend its zone and cover more ground.
Munster opened the second half with an alley oop to Morris, who scored a team-high 16, but the Raiders pushed their lead to 13 on a contested, high-arching 3 by the 6-foot-6 Stauffer. The Mustangs brought out their trap to some effect, but Stauffer dominated with 28 points.
While Munster got within six late, the Mustangs didn't score consecutive buckets in the second half until a 9-0 run that started midway through the fourth quarter.
Hackett's squad earned its first sectional title since 2015 and won its most games since 2012-13 thanks to a senior class — including starters Morris, Tyler Zabrecky and Dorian Benford — that Hackett said reset the standard for Mustangs basketball. Munster subbed out Morris, Zabrecky and fellow senior Nick Fies with 9.7 seconds left to a standing ovation.
“I'm gonna miss those dudes,” Morris said. “We had three goals going into the season: Get the holiday tournament, our conference and sectionals. We got that — this was just a bonus, basically.”