VALPARAISO — Those with untrained eyes might have expected Valparaiso's Brandon Newman to lay the ball up on a fourth-quarter fast break Friday. The Vikings knew better.
Newman flew in from the right wing, hovering in the air and taking contact to throw down a one-handed dunk and the foul. The play only accounted for three of his 38 points, but it served as an appropriately emphatic finish to the Times No. 1 Vikings' 84-50 win over Portage.
“Knowing Brandon, I believe he can honestly dunk anything,” Valparaiso junior wing Brandon Mack said. “I was trailing, I saw him go up — I knew that was going in.”
Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman told Newman he had until four minutes remained in the game before the Vikings' subs would take over, and the senior guard made sure to take advantage when no stoppages came.
Newman said he knew he wanted the dunk as soon as he got the ball in the back court, and he pushed the it up the right side. Newman took off from further out than seemed possible given the multiple black and red jerseys in the area, and the dunk drew cries of disbelief from the Valparaiso fans.
“That's something we've seen a lot out of him,” Coolman said. “Not everyone gets to see it, but we've seen him do it in practice, and there's those kind of (plays). So he's really playing at a good pace and being aggressive, and so it carried into a nice dunk.”
By the time Newman shook the rim, Valparaiso had opened up a big lead, but Portage showed why it took a 7-4 record into the game early on. The Indians' defense held up well initially with 5-foot-9 guard Miguel Verduzco keeping the ball out of Newman's hands, and Portage led for much of the first quarter.
Newman took over before the period ended, putting his head down and barreling to the hoop to draw a handful of fouls. The Indians rallied with six straight points out of halftime and cut Valparaiso's lead to 41-33 in the third quarter thanks in part to timely shot-making by senior guard Maurion Martin.
Martin's 14 points weren't enough, however, as Mack scored seven in the fourth quarter to help Valparaiso pad its lead. The hosts ran the floor and scored 30 of the game's next 40 points to put the Duneland Athletic Conference opener out of reach.
“No one expected us to get off to a 7-4 start, … and even tonight, I thought for the first two-and-a-half quarters, we really competed hard,” Portage coach Rick Snodgrass said. “I told them after the game, we're 7-5, we've done a good job to this point, it's one game. You learn from it.”
Valparaiso took its first step toward a goal of winning an outright DAC championship that Newman and Mack said serves as huge motivation after the Vikings shared the title with Merrillville last season. Plenty of tests remain thanks to the league's depth this season, but the Vikings (9-3, 1-0) said focus won't be an issue.
“At this point in the season, it's at the top of the list,” Newman said. “Our coaches … reminded us that every conference win was the same. We're gonna go out and treat every game the same. We're not gonna overlook any opponents, and we'll play the same way over this month.”