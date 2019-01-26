MUNSTER — Minutes before the Valparaiso boys basketball team took on Munster, the Vikings emerged from the visiting locker room — but their leader was not with them.
Brandon Newman came out a few moments later, not wearing his jersey or game shorts, and watched his team warm up. According to Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman, Newman tweaked his foot in a 15-point win over Merrillville. He is listed as day-to-day and sat out against the Mustangs.
Times No. 1 Valparaiso had to face No. 2 Munster without its leading-scorer, and early on points were hard to come by in the Purdue commit's absence. The Vikings shot 31.8 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from behind the arc in the first half, while the Mustangs used their 2-3 zone to pull out a 58-43 win.
"The 2-3 has kind of been our staple this year," Munster coach Mike Hackett said. "We play it almost exclusively and sometimes we give up some easy stuff out of it, but our numbers show that it's pretty effective for us."
Munster came out hot behind starting guard Tyler Zabrecky. The senior led all scorers with eight points in the opening quarter. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers from the left and right corners and also made a short, right-handed floater in the lane to give his team an 11-8 lead.
A few plays later, Dorian Benford continued Munster's fast start and provided one of the most athletic sequences of the night. The senior came up with a steal in the first quarter and extended the Mustangs' lead by taking it the length of the court for a two-handed jam.
Valparaiso senior Colin Walls ran back to try and make Benford miss, but it was too late. The 6-foot-9 center soared above the rim and brought the home crowd to its feet. Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman was forced to call timeout, trailing 20-12.
"Munster basketball hasn't been known for that type of stuff, to have a kid that can play above the rim," Hackett said. "So it's pretty exciting for our fans and our team when something like that happens."
Despite the rim-rocker, Valparaiso weathered Munster's big plays and opened the second half on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 30. But just as quickly as the Vikings clawed their way back into the contest, the Mustangs responded with an 8-0 run of their own. Junior Josh Davis converted a driving, baseline floater and senior Nick Fies nailed two 3-pointers — including a buzzer-beating shot from the right wing to close out the quarter.
Valparaiso (12-5, 4-0) never recovered
When Fies saw the ball go through the net, he turned to his bench, pumped his fist and yelled to his teammates. It was a back-breaking shot for the Vikings and helped the Mustangs regain their momentum.
"It's a big 3," Fies said. "Any time you hit a shot at the end of the quarter it's big. It gets the crowd going and lifts the team up, so we love those."
Jevon Morris led the way for Munster (16-1, 4-0) with a team-high 17 points and provided timely baskets all game long. He shot 6-of-11 from the field —making two deep 3-pointers — and also recorded a team-high four rebounds, to go along with an assist and a block. But aside from commending Morris' strong performance, Hackett also heaped praise on Fies.
The 6-foot-2 senior started at center for Munster last year, but with the addition of Benford and junior Jeffrey Hemmelgarn — who stands 6-foot-8 —he was moved to the bench. Hackett said Fies could have pouted, but the new role hasn't changed the senior's dedication to his team.
Fies scored 11 points off of the bench — on 4-of-5 shooting — made three 3-pointers, grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked a shot. Hackett believes his breakout performance was vital for the team to push its winning streak to 11 games and a testament to his character.
"You gotta give the kid credit because he's accepted his role," Hackett said. "He's gotten really comfortable in it now, and he understands that we need somebody to knock down some outside shots and he's very capable of doing it."