MERRILLVILLE — Andrean is headed to its first boys basketball state final in 19 years, and the 59ers made sure to celebrate.
Wednesday afternoon, the school held a pep rally to honor the program's third appearance in the state final and used a mock game to kick things off.
Upperclassmen and underclassmen, featuring members of several different sports teams, went head-to-head in a 10-minute contest. There were a lot of missed shots and errant passes, but the highlight of the game came when senior linebacker River Walsh came up with a breakaway steal.
As Walsh dribbled toward the basket, senior guard Johnny Carrothers ran on the court, lifted him when he jumped and helped the Saint Francis commit pull off a two-handed dunk. The upperclassmen edged the underclassmen 11-10 — earning nothing more than bragging rights — but coach Brad Stangel said the school’s festivities before Andrean takes on Linton-Stockton (27-3) has helped the 59ers stay loose.
“I think it’ll start to set in that we’re playing for a (state championship),” Stangel said. “But it’s a long week, and I think the distractions help the boys. It may not help the coaches as much, but it definitely helps the boys.”
Stangel said that he isn’t concerned with the attention surrounding his players and wants them to soak it all in. He anticipates that they’ll be a little nervous when they take the floor at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but he doesn’t view it as a disadvantage because the Miners haven’t been on that stage much either.
Andrean (20-8) and Linton-Stockton are both seeking their first state title in school history. The 59ers have clawed their way to the championship — winning five of their six postseason games by single digits — while the Miners have won 12 straight games, including four postseason victories by at least 15 points.
Prioritizing defense
Junior forward Kip Fougerousse scored a team-high 20 points in Linton-Stockton’s 17-point win over Shenandoah in the Seymour Semistate Championship, and he is just one of three players who averages double figures in scoring for the Miners.
Sophomore guard Lincoln Hale paces the team with 18.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and Andrean sophomore Deshon Burnett will do all he can to slow him down.
“I love it,” Burnett said about the matchup. “It really helps me keep my mind in the game and stay focused because I have to be aware every time I go up and down the court that I’m guarding the best person, and they can score at any moment.”
Linton-Stockton is ranked 20th in the state in scoring at 68.4 points per game, and Stangel believes his team must control the tempo in order to come away with a win. He admitted that his squad likes to play at a fast pace as well, but he doesn’t want his players to rush and negate running their offense.
The 59ers were guided by Carrothers in their nine-point, double-overtime victory against Frankton in the Lafayette Jefferson Semistate Championship. He poured in a team-high 20 points, while sophomore Kyle Ross recorded his 10th double-double of the season and sophomore Nicky Flesher scored 16 points off of the bench.
Burnett totaled just seven points but shot 3 of 5 from the field and also recorded four rebounds and two blocked shots. Burnett said he knows his role is to defend rather than score, and added that he is willing to do whatever he’s asked to help Andrean win its first boys basketball state championship.
“I’m very excited,” Burnett said. “I can’t wait. This is a once in a lifetime thing. Not many people get to do this, and I’m looking forward to it.”