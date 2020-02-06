Boys basketball notes: Bishop Noll knocks off Andrean, regains Catholic Cup

The seeds for McKay's strategy shift were planted nine days earlier when Kouts knocked off Boone Grove 83-47 in the Porter County Conference Tournament.

"We tried to guard them man-to-man early in the game and we just couldn't," McKay said of the PCC Tournament loss. "We don't play much zone, but I went to it in the second quarter, and it seemed to be effective. It wasn't to the point where we could climb back in the game, but it was something I thought we could take advantage of."

The Wolves started working on the zone in practice over the next week, while Kouts was busy winning the PCC Tournament title and then dealing with a flu bug that sidelined a bulk of the team.

"Our kids believed that we could beat them," McKay said. "We had (more than a week) to prepare for it. Our shots finally fell, and they didn't shoot it as well as they normally do."

The elation was short-lived, however, as the Wolves came back the next night and fell 39-19 to LaVille, scoring five points in the second half as fatigue got the best of them.