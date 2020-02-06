Boys basketball notes: Bishop Noll knocks off Andrean, regains Catholic Cup

Jack Reardon knew he had to have a big performance.
Bishop Noll was on a five-game losing streak against Andrean and hadn’t defeated the 59ers since 2016. The Warriors also narrowly lost to their rival last year in the Class 2A Lake Station Sectional opener and watched as Andrean went on to win its first state title in school history.
This season, Reardon made sure the outcome of their matchup was a little different.
Bishop Noll’s senior guard scored a game-high 24 points to help the Warriors hold on for a 63-61 road win against the 59ers on Feb. 1 and regain possession of the Catholic Cup.
“Going into that game, it’s a personal game, a rivalry game,” Reardon said. “That really motivated us to come out and do big things, and I’m really happy we came out on top.”
Reardon is averaging 17 points over the last five games, and Bishop Noll (8-9) has been victorious in four of them. The Warriors’ only loss during this stretch was at home on Jan. 30. against Hammond, which was on a 13-game winning streak entering Thursday. The Wildcats edged Bishop Noll 60-54.
After a strong showing against the Wildcats and a hard-fought victory over Andrean, Reardon said his team is as confident as it’s been all year. He expects the Warriors’ recent success to continue throughout the final stretch of the regular season.
“It’s really exciting because as a team, we’re growing closer, and we’re bonding together more,” Reardon said. “I think we’re really becoming a better team, and this is really going to help us toward sectionals.”
John Boyd, who was hired as Bishop Noll’s boys basketball coach in August, abruptly resigned just five games into the season. He asked assistant coach Murray Richards to take over, and with approval from the school, Richards has served as the program’s interim coach ever since.
Richards said it took some time for his players to adjust, but now that they’re familiar with his coaching style, the Warriors have found their footing.
“The team has gotten used to me, and our chemistry is getting better,” Richards said. “At first it was all about, ‘Me, Me, Me,’ but we’ve changed that attitude. They’re getting used to winning now.”
Wolves got in the zone
Give Matt McKay more than a week to devise his game plan and the longtime Boone Grove coach is likely going to figure out something that works.
That was the case on Jan. 31 when the Wolves went to a zone to slow down Kouts in a 65-52 victory that ended with Boone Grove celebrating a PCC Keg victory on the Mustangs' home floor and the Kouts' first loss of the season.
The seeds for McKay's strategy shift were planted nine days earlier when Kouts knocked off Boone Grove 83-47 in the Porter County Conference Tournament.
"We tried to guard them man-to-man early in the game and we just couldn't," McKay said of the PCC Tournament loss. "We don't play much zone, but I went to it in the second quarter, and it seemed to be effective. It wasn't to the point where we could climb back in the game, but it was something I thought we could take advantage of."
The Wolves started working on the zone in practice over the next week, while Kouts was busy winning the PCC Tournament title and then dealing with a flu bug that sidelined a bulk of the team.
"Our kids believed that we could beat them," McKay said. "We had (more than a week) to prepare for it. Our shots finally fell, and they didn't shoot it as well as they normally do."
The elation was short-lived, however, as the Wolves came back the next night and fell 39-19 to LaVille, scoring five points in the second half as fatigue got the best of them.
"It's often the case with coaching basketball," McKay said. "You have a big win, and then you come back the next day, and there's a little bit of a letdown. We didn't come out and play all that bad in the first half, and we faced the challenge. In that second half, we just laid an egg."
Hawks letting it fly
Hebron lost two of its first three games to start the season, but it has been rolling ever since. Short of a 53-49 loss to Morgan Twp. in the PCC Tournament, the Hawks (12-3) have won every game since Dec. 3. A big reason for Hebron's success has been the ability to knock down shots from the perimeter.
Entering Thursday's play, the Hawks are shooting 37% from the 3-point line as a team, and sophomore Reece Marrsis leading Hebron with 52 3-pointers, while shooting a team-high 50%. The Hawks have four players with at least 18 made 3-pointers this season.
"We've got a great mix of kids right now," Hebron coach Mike Grennes said. "We've got five seniors, and they all fill a different role for us. We're shooting it really well, and it's been a really good mix throughout the year."