Chesterton returns most of its core after winning sectional glory last year, and the Trojans are off to a good start.
An opening matchup with reigning Class 2A champ Andrean on Saturday was one of the Region's premier early season games, and Chesterton came out on top 61-48. Andrean was missing star big man Kyle Ross and starting guard Nicky Flesher, but Chesterton coach Marc Urban said the 59ers' offensive style gave the Trojans a chance to execute a detailed scouting report.
“I thought in the fourth quarter we had a few opportunities to really close the door, and that's something you've just gotta get better at as the season goes on,” Urban said. “Our first two games, I think we've played hard, but there's still a lot of room for this team to grow, which is exciting.”
Senior forward Jake Wadding scored 30 in a win over Morton on Wednesday, and Urban said Alex Schmidt stood out against the 59ers.
Wadding, a Grace College commit, will get a taste of his college home on Dec. 21 when the Trojans face South Bend Washington on campus in Winona Lake. In a scheduling quirk, Chesterton has just one home game remaining in December, but Urban said that will allow the Trojans to be prepared long-term — Sectional 2 is at Valparaiso this season.
That road stretch continues Saturday at Lowell in a game that pits Wadding against Lowell star wing Christopher Mantis, who holds multiple Division I offers.
“They shot over 30 3s their first game, so they're not afraid to shoot,” Urban said of Lowell. “Obviously, Mantis is a nice player, and we're gonna have to collectively do a good job on him and we're gonna have to make sure that we rebound the basketball.”
Merrillville’s Patton snags first victory
Bo Patton didn’t have to wait long for his first career win.
Merrillville’s new coach, who played for the Pirates and graduated from the school in 2008, guided the team to a 49-39 road victory over EC Central on Nov. 29 to begin his career 1-0. After his debut, Patton said his players were excited to share the moment with him and start the season off in a positive direction.
“It felt good, you know? Being a first-year head coach, to get that first one out of the way, it’s a blessing,” Patton said. “You never want to start the season on the wrong note. I thought our guys played together and played hard.”
The following day, Merrillville lost 81-56 to Fort Wayne Snider, and Patton believes the 25-point defeat is proof that his team still has a lot of room for improvement. However, one player who has shown promise is guard Keon Thompson Jr., which shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Thompson has Division I scholarship offers from New Orleans, Valparaiso and Miami (Ohio). The junior is averaging 25.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game through the first two games and went off for 31 points in the season opener.
“He makes my job easy, and he also helps space the floor out for his teammates because he draws so much attention,” Patton said. “The biggest thing we’re working on with him is leadership, being more of a vocal leader.”
VCA making noise
Victory Christian might not be an IHSAA school, but it's playing like one.
The Lions feature two potential college players in senior forward Tyler Schmidt and sophomore guard Lincoln Thomae. And they've already earned blowout wins over Boone Grove and Calumet.
“Everybody has meshed really good, and our starting five has a lot of experience,” coach Dan Schmidt said. “If I added it up, it's probably 200 starts total as a team.”
Tyler Schmidt is scoring 27.4 points per game and has an offer from NAIA school Olivet Nazarene in Bourbonnais, Illinois, with more likely on the way, according to Dan Schmidt. Meanwhile, Thomae is at 22.7 points per game on nearly eight 3-point attempts per game.
Both have solid size for the next level, too — Tyler Schmidt stands 6-foot-3, while Thomae measures at 6-2.
VCA (9-0) plays North Newton and Marquette over the next two weeks, but the big test comes Dec. 22 at Bowman. While Dan Schmidt said the Eagles' length and athleticism will pose challenges, the Lions are shooting 36% from 3-point range.
“When it got scheduled last April or May, (we) definitely circled that and said it's definitely something that will show us where we're at as a program,” Dan Schmidt said.
21st Century’s Davis erupts for 52 points
Johnell Davis has been one of the top scorers in the Region throughout his prep career, and in the first game of his senior year, he made sure to send out a reminder.
21st's star guard, who has committed to Florida Atlantic, exploded for a career-high 52 points in the team’s season-opening win against St. Louis Christian Academy (Missouri) and has led the team to a 3-0 start. Davis shot 19 of 37 from the field, 8 of 11 from the free-throw line and drained six 3-pointers.
His most impressive play came on a fast break in which Davis threw down a right-handed tomahawk dunk on St. Louis Christian Academy junior guard Jaden Jones.
The senior’s dominant performance was the first time a 21st Century player scored 50 points since former guard Eugene German, who now plays for Northern Illinois, poured in 52 points in a 106-84 road win against Indianapolis Metropolitan during his senior campaign in 2016. That season, German led the state in scoring at 33.5 points per game and had two 50-point outings.