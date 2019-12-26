Christopher Mantis continues to prove that he is Lowell’s clear-cut leader.
The 6-foot-6 junior guard is averaging a team-high 24.3 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game.
On Dec. 17, he scored a season-high 35 points in his team’s 76-49 road win over Portage, which marked the fourth 30-point performance of his career. Mantis said he worked extremely hard over the summer to improve his skill set but also gave a lot of credit to his teammates for stepping up.
“For this being our first year together, losing the eight seniors we had (last season), I think our chemistry is really building off of every game,” said Mantis, who guided Lowell to a 5-2 record entering Thursday. “We’ve played hard against the best teams in the area.”
Fellow junior guard Tyson Chavez is making the most of his increased opportunities this season. After barely playing last year, he is now a starter and has earned a reputation as a human highlight reel.
Standing just 5-7, Chavez has dunked twice this season, including a two-handed jam in the third quarter of the Red Devils’ home Northwest Crossroads Conference win against Hobart on Dec. 20.
He finished that game with 12 points and also drilled two 3-pointers in the 58-48 victory.
“I’ve been waiting for over a year to do that,” Chavez said of his dunks. “So that was really cool.”
Lowell coach Joe Delgado said he’s pleased with the way his young squad, which features zero seniors, has come together. Chavez has shined in his starting role and is tied with Mantis for a team-high 3.6 assists per game.
“We’ve embraced this as a process the entire year, just focusing on getting better one day at a time, one game at a time,” Delgado said. “I think this group has really done that.”
Valpo leans on balanced offense
Valparaiso's talented but inexperienced varsity roster figured to need a few games to build chemistry and get going. Instead, the Vikings are off to a 5-1 start while scoring over 60 points per game.
It's easy to see why. In Saturday's win over Elkhart Memorial, four Vikings scored either 12 or 13 points.
“The big thing is we're just starting to scratch the surface of where we can be,” coach Barak Coolman said. “Obviously we've had some success here, but with everyone trying to get on the same page because of the short turnaround with football, we've kind of had to rely on some of the guys' individual ability.”
The Joneses — Colton plus the brother combination of Cooper and Mason — all score in double figures or close to it, along with senior forward Brandon Mack. CJ Opperman has added a solid frontcourt option next to Cooper Jones as the two football players have more or less adjusted from the gridiron.
Mason Jones is one of the Region's top freshmen and has moved into the starting lineup as the Vikings begin to settle on their roles. With the foundation settled, Coolman said the next step is improving team defense and execution on halfcourt sets.
Valpo heads to Kokomo this weekend for the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament, and it'll be tested against Jeffersonville in the first game and either South Bend Washington or Connersville in Round 2.
“We're still so far from where we need to be,” Coolman said. “A lot of our defense is dependent on five guys stopping the ball and not just one guy, so that's probably the bigger issue for us: Just getting all the rotations down and getting everybody on the same page.”
Munster alumni game raises $20,000
Former boys basketball player and 2013 Munster grad Michael Schlotman may have coordinated his alma mater’s first alumni game, but it was his younger brother, Kevin Schlotman, who stole the show.
The 2015 Munster alum led the Black Team to a 63-58 win over the White Team and scored a game-high 12 points on four 3-pointers. After the game, Kevin Schlotman joked about sending his big brother home with a loss but made it clear that the main reason for the event wasn’t to relive the glory days.
Sunday’s game served as a fundraiser for Munster athletics and Northwestern’s Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease. Roughly $20,000 was raised and half will be donated toward each organization.
“It meant a lot to me and my family,” Kevin Schlotman said. “An hour before the game, my family already had like 20 people in the stands on the front row, so we were really excited about the event. It’s cool to see how much money has been raised and how much people care.”
Richard Schlotman, Kevin and Michael’s grandfather, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s about 10 years ago. They hope their lighthearted competition will help fuel more research in order to find a cure for the disease.
Several members of the Munster community were in attendance, and Mustangs athletic director Ira Zimmer said he couldn’t be more proud how well the event turned out. Once the final buzzer sounded, dozens of individuals gathered on the court to share a laugh or take pictures.
“Everybody had such a great time,” Zimmer said. “We’re going to plan on doing it next year a little bigger and better.”
Griffith snags first conference win
Despite all of the noise and potential distractions in the stands, senior guard Tyree Riley guided Griffith to a 57-44 Greater South Shore Conference win over Calumet on Saturday.
The Warriors’ fans came out in full force for their last home game of 2019, heckling and screaming at every Panthers player, but Riley remained pose. He scored eight of his team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
“He’s a pure competitor. He drives me crazy, but sometimes I drive me crazy. He’s like his coach,” Griffith coach Grayling Gordon said with a laugh. “But we’re just trying to get him better and better and get him to play up to his full ability.”
Since the Panthers dropped their conference opener against Bishop Noll, Riley said it felt great to rebound with a victory in a hostile environment.
“We had to bounce back from Bishop Noll,” Riley said. “It was very exciting to win this game.”