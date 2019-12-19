The boys basketball season might be young, but the game of the season so far looms Friday as Times No. 1 Chesterton visits second-ranked 21st Century.
Both are undefeated. Both feature potential First Team All-Area players. And both are local favorites in their respective classes.
Chesterton coach Marc Urban said he expects a raucous atmosphere and that the Trojans will need a team effort to contain Cougars star guard Johnell Davis.
“Honestly, you've gotta start by taking care of the basketball,” Urban said. “That's the first way you've gotta guard them: not give them easy buckets. (Davis) is good, but they have other guards who are really good, too. They share the ball well and play off each other well.”
Davis, a Florida Atlantic commit, is scoring 33 points per game to go with 9.6 rebounds and 5.8 steals. He scored 52 in 21st Century's opener against St. Louis Christian (Missouri) and famously scored 45 against Class 4A Fishers last season.
While Chesterton will present challenges as a 4A opponent with size and depth, the 1A Cougars have a strong supporting cast with Triyonte Lomax, Tavontae Hayes, and Cameron Jernigan among others.
Chesterton forward Jake Wadding has been one of the Region's biggest matchup nightmares the last two years with his combination of athleticism and ball-handling ability at 6-foot-4 with a well-built frame. He's scoring over 21 points per game and has plenty of help.
Sophomore point guard Travis Grayson will have to battle the Cougars' pressure, but he looks up to the task with averages of 12.0 points per game, 4.6 assists and nearly a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Chesterton heads to the difficult Noblesville tournament later this month, and Urban said the Trojans won't overemphasize an early season game, even against a top opponent.
“Our goal is not to be the best right now in December,” Urban said. “It's a continued process to be as good as we can be come March.”
Hammond’s Reed receives DI offer
Darrell Reed has made his presence felt on the court this season. The junior leads Hammond with a team-high 18.0 points and a team-high 9.2 rebounds per game. His relentless motor has helped him earn his first Division I scholarship offer from Illinois-Chicago.
The Flames took interest in the 6-foot-7 forward during the offseason when he played with his AAU team, Young & Reckless, and officially offered him a scholarship Sunday.
“I put in a lot of work,” Reed said. “I was working all summer. I feel like I got a whole lot better than I was last year. It’s just my mindset. I want to work harder than everybody else.”
Reed has notched a double-double in two of the Wildcats’ five games and scored a season-high 25 points in a 101-55 home win over Lighthouse CPA on Tuesday.
Junior guard Reggie Abram said he appreciates having Reed anchor the team’s defense because it allows him to hound opposing ball-handlers even more. If Abram gets beat off of the dribble, he knows Reed will most likely clean things up at the rim.
“He’s a great player, and he can do everything as a big man,” said Abram, who is averaging a team-high 4.8 assists per game. “He makes us better by blocking shots and scoring.”
Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. said he’s proud of Reed but expects more college coaches to latch onto the junior as he and the team continue to progress.
“Anytime you have an opportunity to go to college for free, that’s our main goal,” Moore said. “It doesn’t matter the level. He still has a lot of work to do, and I’m glad he’s only a junior and not a senior because there’s still a lot of polishing that he needs. I want him to be at a place where he has many (scholarship) options.”
Andrean wins the Battle of Broadway
Without Kyle Ross, who has withdrawn from Andrean, the 59ers found themselves sitting at a 1-3 after their first four games.
Saturday, the team bounced back in a big way with a 69-63 home victory against Merrillville in the Battle of Broadway.
“It was a team win, and that’s who we are. That’s who we’ve always been,” Andrean coach Brad Stangel said. “This was the first time this year when we looked like who we’ve been.”
Pirates junior guard Keon Thompson Jr. went off for 41 points, but the 59ers used a collective effort to earn bragging rights in the rivalry. Junior guard Nicky Flesher led the way for Andean with a team-high 19 points and drained a team-high three 3-pointers.
“We just had to all play together, all the time,” Flesher said. “That’s how we would win because Keon is going to do him. He’s a good player.”
Sophomore forward Gabe Gillespie, who is playing on varsity for the first time in his prep career, has started in every game for the 59ers. He stepped up in the second half with several rebounds and ended the game with 11 points.
His most memorable play came on a fast break in the fourth quarter. Running down the center of the court, he caught a pass from Flesher and threw down a thunderous two-handed dunk. Gillespie swung on the rim for a brief second after the jam, earning a quick scolding from Stangel, but the sophomore thinks his coach will forgive him.
“Coach told me not to hang on the rim next time because I was going to get a tech,” Gillespie said with a laugh. “But it felt good.”
After the game, Andrean senior guard Dejai Bartz helped put the victory in perspective. He said it meant a lot to knock off Merrillville because his program hadn't defeated the Pirates since 2013.
“It took us a while,” Bartz said. “But we finally got one.”
Calumet helps Davis reach 1,000 points
Da’Vion Davis’ noteworthy prep career at Calumet was cut short when he sustained a season-ending left hip labral tear over the summer.
The senior was just 59 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point mark. To lift his spirits, Warriors coach Dominique Nelson decided to help his star guard still reach the milestone achievement.
In the third quarter of Calumet’s 89-55 home victory against Whiting on Tuesday, play was stopped when the Warriors scored their 59th point of the contest. To his surprise, Davis was brought to center court and presented with a commemorative basketball and framed No. 4 jersey.
“It just shows that they actually care, and that I’m more than just their teammate. I'm their brother,” Davis said. “We all pick each other up in the program, and that’s what coach tries to teach. I’m just thankful for my teammates. It was special.
“I’ll remember this for the rest of my life.”
Nelson said recognizing Davis was the least he could do for a player who will leave an invaluable impact on the program.
“He was shocked,” Nelson said. “We honored him just as if he got to 1,000.”