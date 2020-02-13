Boys basketball notes: Ott-Large becomes 11th LaPorte player to score 1,000 points

Garrott Ott-Large operates under a pretty simple basketball philosophy.
The LaPorte senior knows when his first shot goes in, it could be a good night on the court. The philosophy he learned from his dad, Steve, by way of the legendary Rick Mount, is that when the first two shots go in, it could be a great night.
Ott-Large has had plenty of great nights for the Slicers and his name will forever be in the LaPorte record book after he became the 11th player in program history to score 1,000 career points. The senior reached that mark last week against Valparaiso. He then came back to score 27 points in the first half against Kankakee Valley two nights later.
“Knowing the history of LaPorte basketball, and all the players that have come through here, it means everything,” Ott-Large said.
Ott-Large learned the game from his father, but that’s hardly the only family connection he has to basketball. He’s been trained by his older cousin Gage, a former LaPorte star in his own right. Two other cousins, Rylee and Ryin Ott, have starred for the LaPorte girls basketball team. Ott-Large’s younger brother Grant is a sophomore for the Slicers this season and is well on his way to stardom.
“We have a halfcourt in my backyard and everyone has played there for generations,” Ott-Large said. “Hard work really does pay off. All those nights working or those early mornings. When you love something as much as we do, it really shows.”
Ott-Large tore his ACL during sectionals of his freshman season and missed most of his sophomore year. LaPorte coach Kyle Benge has watched as the young star morphed into a team leader and the third-year coach is eager to see what Ott-Large has in store for the rest of the season.
“He has those nights where everything is falling for him,” Benge said. “We’re going to need more of that from him in the last couple games as we move toward sectionals. Getting to 1,000 points was an awesome moment, and you can see that some of the pressure is off a little bit now.”
21st Century’s Davis pours in 53
Johnell Davis is one of the most prolific scorers in the state, and he proved it once again with a herculean effort on Tuesday.
21st Century’s star senior poured in a career-high 53 points in a 104-99 road loss to Indianapolis Crispus Attucks — surpassing his 52-point outing against St. Louis Christian (Missouri) in the team’s season opener — and became the Cougars' all-time leading scorer.
“(Davis) is an exceptional basketball player,” 21st Century coach Rodney Williams said. “He knows how to get his shots, and he’s been pretty accurate."
LC’s Anderson drains 11 3-pointers
Nick Anderson drilled a school-record 11 3-pointers in Lake Central's 89-48 road win against EC Central on Tuesday and finished the night with a career-high 44 points.
The Indians' senior guard has made five or more 3-pointers in five games this year and leads the team in scoring at 24.5 points per game.
“When I was warming up, I could tell that I was kind of feeling it,” Anderson said. “Then, when I hit my first couple of 3s that were deep, I was like, ‘OK, I might be able to do something here.’ And yeah, I ended up putting up 11 3s and scoring 44.”
Andrean’s Flesher comes up clutch
In a tie game against Blackford on Feb. 8, Andrean junior Nicky Flesher — who is also a standout wide receiver — used his football instincts to guide the 59ers to victory.
After Andrean junior forward Ben Jones’ potential game-winning 3-pointer came up short, Flesher snatched the rebound away from two Bruins defenders and converted a layup at the buzzer that lifted his team to a 70-68 road win.
“I knew I had to just go get the ball,” said Flesher, who is averaging 12.1 points per game. “So my receiver skills kind of came in for me there, and I jumped and grabbed it and put it back up with no time left.”
Morton’s Hardy scores career high
Marcus Hardy, who is also Morton's No. 1 wide receiver during football season, showed off his freakish athleticism in a 90-63 road victory against Whiting on Feb. 6.
The junior forward scored a career-high 33 points and also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.
“Once I got a dunk, I knew they were starting to give up," Hardy said. "So, I decided to just take advantage."
Wheeler recognizes state champs
Wheeler will hold a 10-year reunion for its 2010 Class 2A state champions on Friday night during a non-conference game against Morgan Twp.
Nearly the entire 2009-10 team that went 27-1 and beat Park Tudor 41-38 in the state finals will be on hand at Wheeler on Friday night, including stars Andrew Rudakas and Petar Todorovic. Former coach Mike Jones and his staff will also be on hand for the halftime ceremony and postgame celebration.
“We’re extremely excited to bring this team back and honor them,” Wheeler athletic director Randy Stelter said. “Our Point Guard Club and Christie Kostbade did a great job putting this together. We reached out to them, and we expect 11 of the 12 guys back on Friday night. It will be a great night.”