Boys basketball notes: Ott-Large becomes 11th LaPorte player to score 1,000 points

Garrott Ott-Large operates under a pretty simple basketball philosophy.

The LaPorte senior knows when his first shot goes in, it could be a good night on the court. The philosophy he learned from his dad, Steve, by way of the legendary Rick Mount, is that when the first two shots go in, it could be a great night.

Ott-Large has had plenty of great nights for the Slicers and his name will forever be in the LaPorte record book after he became the 11th player in program history to score 1,000 career points. The senior reached that mark last week against Valparaiso. He then came back to score 27 points in the first half against Kankakee Valley two nights later.

“Knowing the history of LaPorte basketball, and all the players that have come through here, it means everything,” Ott-Large said.

Ott-Large learned the game from his father, but that’s hardly the only family connection he has to basketball. He’s been trained by his older cousin Gage, a former LaPorte star in his own right. Two other cousins, Rylee and Ryin Ott, have starred for the LaPorte girls basketball team. Ott-Large’s younger brother Grant is a sophomore for the Slicers this season and is well on his way to stardom.