Boys basketball notes: Stock stays high for West Side’s Washington

“That’s the best feeling when their crowd is just dead silent.”

Calumet earned its third straight win behind Johnson’s heroics, but it wouldn’t have been possible without another big play from DeShaun Thornton.

Trailing 64-62 with 7.0 seconds remaining, the senior guard made a right-handed layup to tie the game — leaving 4.8 seconds on the clock for Lake Station to potentially win it. However, on the ensuing inbound play, the Eagles threw the ball out of bounds, and their crucial turnover allowed Johnson to come away with the game-winner on the final possession.

“Before I even scored the (game-tying) bucket, Coach (Dominique Nelson) called a timeout and drew up a play,” said Thornton, who finished with 14 points. “It wasn’t actually for me. It was for Avion (Wilson) to come around for a shot, but I saw the gap, and (Nelson) just said, ‘Believe.’ So I believed that I would get that layup.”

After starting the year 3-7, the Warriors entered Thursday’s conference home matchup against Wheeler with a chance to return to .500 on the season. Despite going on a six-game losing streak from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4, Nelson said he has remained confident in his players and their campaign.