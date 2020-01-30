Boys basketball notes: Van Essen scores 47, breaks Illiana Christian single-game record

Kougars coach Bill Shepherd said he was excited to bring Herrema into his program because of his obvious scoring ability but also his IQ. He called the senior one of the smartest players in the Region and has seen his knowledge trickle down throughout the rest of the team.

“He knows the game really well,” Shepherd said. “I think that’s what’s helping our guys some. He’s teaching them things sometimes by the way he plays and some of the things he sees that our other guys haven’t learned to see yet.”

Herrema is proud to know he’s had a positive impact on his new squad, but he still can’t really believe how far he’s come. He never imagined scoring 1,000 points in his prep career or being at the top of an opponent’s scouting report because basketball wasn’t even his first sport.

When he was a kid, Herrema started out playing soccer and didn’t compete in his first organized basketball game until sixth grade at DeMotte Christian School. Since he stepped foot on the hardwood, the senior hasn’t looked back.

“It’s just been crazy because my sixth grade year, all I did was dribble everywhere and pass to a dude and let him shoot,” Herrema said with a laugh. “But I started playing AAU going into my sophomore year, and that’s when I got serious.”