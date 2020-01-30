You are the owner of this article.
Boys basketball notes: Van Essen scores 47, breaks Illiana Christian single-game record
BOYS BASKETBALL | NOTES

Boys basketball notes: Van Essen scores 47, breaks Illiana Christian single-game record

Logan Van Essen -- Illiana Christian

Illiana Christian junior guard Logan Van Essen scored a school record 47 points in a victory against Southland Prep (Illinois) on Jan. 24.

 James Boyd, The Times

Logan Van Essen wasn’t keeping track of his point total.

Illiana Christian’s junior guard was just trying to win.

In a road game against Southland Prep (Illinois) on Jan. 24, Van Essen guided the Vikings to a 68-63 victory and poured in career-high and a school record 47 points. The junior shot 19 of 30 from the field and made 9 of 10 at the free-throw line.

“I’ve shot like that before but not at that level, especially when the game is on the line,” Van Essen said. “To feel that, and have the green light from coach, it’s a nice feeling to have everything going.”

Van Essen leads Illiana Christian in scoring at 23.5 points per game and ranks second on the team with 21 3-pointers. Even on a night when it seemed like everything he threw up would go in, the junior only attempted one shot from behind the arc and missed it.

As coach Tom Roozeboom reflected on Van Essen’s remarkable outing, he commended the junior for not taking any ill-advised shots just because he had the hot hand.

“There really wasn’t anything forced that night, and quite honestly he could’ve had almost 60 with some of the ones he missed that were right there,” Roozeboom said. “There wasn’t a time when I wanted to take anything away from him. He most certainly had the green light and our confidence, and I think that showed with his teammates, too.”

The Vikings’ previous single-game scoring record stood for nearly a decade. Former guard Jordan Brink, who graduated in 2010, scored 46 points in a 93-90 double overtime win against Fenton on Feb. 5, 2010.

“After the game, I didn’t know where I was at (on the all-time single-game scoring list). I knew I was up there,” Van Essen said. “But without a win, scoring 47 just wouldn’t feel the same.”

Mustangs back in action

Kouts will return to the court Friday night against Boone Grove. It will be the Mustangs' first game since the school postponed Tuesday's game against 21st Century after a flu outbreak hit the team.

Kouts and 21st Century have rescheduled the game for Feb. 18.

"We've been fighting this for two weeks," Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said. "I'm glad we got the game rescheduled. We weren't great last night in practice, but the hope is with another 48 hours, we start getting better."

The Mustangs will honor junior Cole Wireman before Friday night's game against the Wolves. Wireman scored his 1,000th career point in the Porter County Conference tournament semifinals against Morgan Twp. on Jan 25. He later set the tournament scoring record with 100 points over three games.

Wireman brothers -- Kouts

Kouts junior guard Cole Wireman, middle, celebrates with his brothers Cale Wireman, left, and Brent Wireman after reaching 1,000 points in his high school career.

"There's a lot of people who will never get this accomplishment and he did it as a junior," Duzan said. "He's a good scorer, but he's a great teammate. It's never about him. He's such an unselfish player. We'll recognize him on Friday with a ball. It's neat to be able to do some of these personal things, but you also know he's all about the team." 

KV’s Herrema reaches 1,000 points

There are a handful of Region players who have eclipsed 1,000 points in their prep career this season, but Kankakee Valley senior Gavin Herrema may have had the most unique path to that milestone.

Unlike many of his peers, Herrema hasn’t played at just one high school. The 6-foot-4 senior guard spent his first three seasons at Covenant Christian — averaging 21.6 points per game last year — and helped the Class A Knights win their first two sectional titles in school history in 2018 and 2019.

Despite all of that success, Herrema decided to transfer and join the Class 3A Kougars for tougher competition and a bit more exposure. So far, his choice has paid off. The senior is leading Kankakee Valley in scoring and notched his 1,000th point in an 81-65 road win over Knox on Jan. 24.

“It wasn’t really that different coming over here,” said Herrema, who is averaging a team-high 16.5 points per game. “I guess the biggest difference is game speed. People hustle a lot harder in 3A than they do in 1A.”

Gavin Herrema -- Kankakee Valley

Kankakee Valley senior guard Gavin Herrema is averaging a team-high 16.5 points per game and scored the 1,000th point of his prep career in a win over Knox on Jan. 24.

Kougars coach Bill Shepherd said he was excited to bring Herrema into his program because of his obvious scoring ability but also his IQ. He called the senior one of the smartest players in the Region and has seen his knowledge trickle down throughout the rest of the team.

“He knows the game really well,” Shepherd said. “I think that’s what’s helping our guys some. He’s teaching them things sometimes by the way he plays and some of the things he sees that our other guys haven’t learned to see yet.”

Herrema is proud to know he’s had a positive impact on his new squad, but he still can’t really believe how far he’s come. He never imagined scoring 1,000 points in his prep career or being at the top of an opponent’s scouting report because basketball wasn’t even his first sport.

When he was a kid, Herrema started out playing soccer and didn’t compete in his first organized basketball game until sixth grade at DeMotte Christian School. Since he stepped foot on the hardwood, the senior hasn’t looked back.

“It’s just been crazy because my sixth grade year, all I did was dribble everywhere and pass to a dude and let him shoot,” Herrema said with a laugh. “But I started playing AAU going into my sophomore year, and that’s when I got serious.”

One for the books

When Marian Catholic beat Nazareth 55-37 Tuesday, it wasn’t just another win for Marian Catholic coach Mike Taylor.

It was victory No. 300 for Taylor with the Spartans, against 194 losses, in his 17th season.

And it was another milestone for a coach who has built one of the most consistently successful programs in the south suburbs.

Mike Taylor, Marian Catholic

Marian Catholic coach Mike Taylor earned his 300th win at the school this week.

On Taylor’s watch, Marian has won seven regionals, three sectionals and the program’s only state trophy: third place in Class 3A in 2018. In the 42 years before Taylor’s arrival, Marian had one 20-win season, one regional title and no sectional crowns.

He also has guided the Spartans to six 20-win seasons, and is 366-244 overall, including an earlier stint at Hales Franciscan.

This year’s team is led by Ahron Ulis, a 6-2 senior guard who has signed with Iowa. He’s the No. 5 player in Illinois’ senior class, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings and is No. 27 nationally among point guards.

The Times Boys Basketball Top 10

Times sports reporter James Boyd ranks the Region's top boys basketball teams, with previous rankings in parentheses and team records heading into Thursday's games. NR = not ranked.

1. Chesterton (1);15-1

2. 21st Century (2);13-2

3. Hammond (3);12-2

4. Munster (4);14-1

5. West Side (5);9-4

6. Hanover Central (6);14-1

7. Michigan City (7);9-4

8. Valparaiso (8);10-6

9. Kouts (10);14-0

10. Victory Christian (9);25-1

