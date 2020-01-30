Boys basketball notes: Van Essen scores 47, breaks Illiana Christian single-game record

Logan Van Essen wasn’t keeping track of his point total.
Illiana Christian’s junior guard was just trying to win.
In a road game against Southland Prep (Illinois) on Jan. 24, Van Essen guided the Vikings to a 68-63 victory and poured in career-high and a school record 47 points. The junior shot 19 of 30 from the field and made 9 of 10 at the free-throw line.
“I’ve shot like that before but not at that level, especially when the game is on the line,” Van Essen said. “To feel that, and have the green light from coach, it’s a nice feeling to have everything going.”
Van Essen leads Illiana Christian in scoring at 23.5 points per game and ranks second on the team with 21 3-pointers. Even on a night when it seemed like everything he threw up would go in, the junior only attempted one shot from behind the arc and missed it.
As coach Tom Roozeboom reflected on Van Essen’s remarkable outing, he commended the junior for not taking any ill-advised shots just because he had the hot hand.
“There really wasn’t anything forced that night, and quite honestly he could’ve had almost 60 with some of the ones he missed that were right there,” Roozeboom said. “There wasn’t a time when I wanted to take anything away from him. He most certainly had the green light and our confidence, and I think that showed with his teammates, too.”
The Vikings’ previous single-game scoring record stood for nearly a decade. Former guard Jordan Brink, who graduated in 2010, scored 46 points in a 93-90 double overtime win against Fenton on Feb. 5, 2010.
“After the game, I didn’t know where I was at (on the all-time single-game scoring list). I knew I was up there,” Van Essen said. “But without a win, scoring 47 just wouldn’t feel the same.”
Mustangs back in action
Kouts will return to the court Friday night against Boone Grove. It will be the Mustangs' first game since the school postponed Tuesday's game against 21st Century after a flu outbreak hit the team.
Kouts and 21st Century have rescheduled the game for Feb. 18.
"We've been fighting this for two weeks," Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said. "I'm glad we got the game rescheduled. We weren't great last night in practice, but the hope is with another 48 hours, we start getting better."
The Mustangs will honor junior Cole Wireman before Friday night's game against the Wolves. Wireman scored his 1,000th career point in the Porter County Conference tournament semifinals against Morgan Twp. on Jan 25. He later set the tournament scoring record with 100 points over three games.
"There's a lot of people who will never get this accomplishment and he did it as a junior," Duzan said. "He's a good scorer, but he's a great teammate. It's never about him. He's such an unselfish player. We'll recognize him on Friday with a ball. It's neat to be able to do some of these personal things, but you also know he's all about the team."
KV’s Herrema reaches 1,000 points
There are a handful of Region players who have eclipsed 1,000 points in their prep career this season, but Kankakee Valley senior Gavin Herrema may have had the most unique path to that milestone.
Unlike many of his peers, Herrema hasn’t played at just one high school. The 6-foot-4 senior guard spent his first three seasons at Covenant Christian — averaging 21.6 points per game last year — and helped the Class A Knights win their first two sectional titles in school history in 2018 and 2019.
Despite all of that success, Herrema decided to transfer and join the Class 3A Kougars for tougher competition and a bit more exposure. So far, his choice has paid off. The senior is leading Kankakee Valley in scoring and notched his 1,000th point in an 81-65 road win over Knox on Jan. 24.
“It wasn’t really that different coming over here,” said Herrema, who is averaging a team-high 16.5 points per game. “I guess the biggest difference is game speed. People hustle a lot harder in 3A than they do in 1A.”
Kougars coach Bill Shepherd said he was excited to bring Herrema into his program because of his obvious scoring ability but also his IQ. He called the senior one of the smartest players in the Region and has seen his knowledge trickle down throughout the rest of the team.
“He knows the game really well,” Shepherd said. “I think that’s what’s helping our guys some. He’s teaching them things sometimes by the way he plays and some of the things he sees that our other guys haven’t learned to see yet.”
Herrema is proud to know he’s had a positive impact on his new squad, but he still can’t really believe how far he’s come. He never imagined scoring 1,000 points in his prep career or being at the top of an opponent’s scouting report because basketball wasn’t even his first sport.
When he was a kid, Herrema started out playing soccer and didn’t compete in his first organized basketball game until sixth grade at DeMotte Christian School. Since he stepped foot on the hardwood, the senior hasn’t looked back.
“It’s just been crazy because my sixth grade year, all I did was dribble everywhere and pass to a dude and let him shoot,” Herrema said with a laugh. “But I started playing AAU going into my sophomore year, and that’s when I got serious.”
One for the books
When Marian Catholic beat Nazareth 55-37 Tuesday, it wasn’t just another win for Marian Catholic coach Mike Taylor.
It was victory No. 300 for Taylor with the Spartans, against 194 losses, in his 17th season.
And it was another milestone for a coach who has built one of the most consistently successful programs in the south suburbs.
On Taylor’s watch, Marian has won seven regionals, three sectionals and the program’s only state trophy: third place in Class 3A in 2018. In the 42 years before Taylor’s arrival, Marian had one 20-win season, one regional title and no sectional crowns.
He also has guided the Spartans to six 20-win seasons, and is 366-244 overall, including an earlier stint at Hales Franciscan.
This year’s team is led by Ahron Ulis, a 6-2 senior guard who has signed with Iowa. He’s the No. 5 player in Illinois’ senior class, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings and is No. 27 nationally among point guards.
Never as Good as the First Time
Hammond Tech coach Louis Birkett led the Tigers to a 33-21 win over Mitchell at Butler Fieldhouse in 1940, giving the Region its first state championship. Stanley Shimala led his team with 13 points while Robert Kramer added eight in the championship. More than 50,000 fans assembled around downtown bonfires at State and Hohman to celebrate the no-named team that started the postseason with a 12-6 record.
Perfect is as perfect does
The 1971 E.C. Washington Senators are considered by many the greatest team in Hoosier Hysteria history. Starters Pete Trgovich, Tim Stoddard, Darnell Adell, Ruben Bailey and Junior Bridgeman finished 29-0 after beating Elkhart 70-60 at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse. E.C.W. scored 102 in its semifinal win over Floyd Central. All five starters went on to play D-I basketball, with Trgovich, Stoddard and Bridgeman starting in NCAA Final Four games.
Perfect is as perfect does II
Across town the year before, Jim Bradley led E.C. Roosevelt to an undefeated state championship, too, by beating Carmel 76-62 in Indianapolis. Jim Bradley scored 24 points, John Davis added 21 and Cavanaugh Gary and James Rossi scored 10 apiece. In the semifinal the Rough Riders beat Muncie Central 90-75 as coach Bill Holzbach's team was led by Bradley's 27 and Mike Artis' 20. Bradley went on to star at Northern Illinois and then played pro ball before his untimely death.
Big dog barks big
It was a done deal. Indianapolis Brebeuf's Alan Henderson was going to win Mr. Basketball before going to Indiana University in 1991. But Roosevelt's Glenn Robinson changed the script, scoring 22 points in leading the Panthers to a 51-32 beating at the Hoosier Dome. Robinson won Mr. Basketball before becoming an All-American at Purdue. The win gave Ron Heflin the state championship he had been so close to getting before.
You don't know Bo
Gary Roosevelt wasn't expected to win its sectional, let alone the 1968 state championship. But coach Bo Mallard's Panthers did just that. Aaron Smith scored 28 as 'Velt beat Indianapolis Shortridge 68-60 to win the crown. Jim Nelson added 12 in the win. Roosevelt beat Vincennes 65-48 in the semifinal as Smith scored 19 and Nelson had 14 in the win.
Another shocker from the 2-1-9
The headlines were written before the game was played. Muncie Central's Ron Bonham leads Bearcats to the 1960 state title. But a group of guys from The Harbor said, "Stop the Presses." E.C. Washington coach John Baratto and his team pounded the favorites 75-59 in the final. Phil Dawkins led the Senators with 21 points, Jim Bakos added 17 and Bob Cantrell had 11 in the win.
No way, no way, no way
The 1994 semistate game between Valparaiso and E.C. Central is considered one of the great games ever played. The Vikings won 83-82 in four overtimes. Bryce Drew and Tim Bishop led Valpo in the crazy-close game, then took the Vikings to the state championship game the following week, losing to South Bend Clay in, yep, overtime.
Bowman streak is hard to comprehend
The Bowman Academy Eagles had a remarkable streak in the age of class basketball. The Eagles won the Class A state championship in 2010, went back in 2012 in Class 2A and finished second. The next year Marvin Rea's team won the 2A state title and then in 2014 advanced to the Class 3A state championship game where they lost to Greensburg.
One town, one team, one championship
In 2007 both sides of East Chicago came together to watch a group of young men shock the state in winning the Class 4A state championship against highly favored Indianapolis North Central. E'Twaun Moore was the best player on the floor in the Cardinals 87-83 win. Kawaan Short and Angel Garcia also played great in the crazy season with all kinds of drama.
Doug Adams finally gets it done
Michigan City coach Doug Adams won the 1966 state championship after his team was routed away from East Chicago and Elston won the championship. James Caldwell scored 21 in the 63-52 win over Indianapolis Tech at Hinkle Fieldhouse. O'Neil Simmons scored 12 and Terry Morse had 11 for Adams' squad.
Surprise, surprise
Morgan Township was 18-4 and Bowman Academy 12-9, but few folks not wearing green and yellow gave the Porter County Conference's Cherokees much of a chance to knock off defending the Class A state champion Eagles, let alone on the Eagles' floor, the night after they dismantled a 19-3 Kouts team 97-54. But Brandon Grubl scored 22 points and Ryan Klikus notched 21 as Morgan was able to slow down the pace and pull off the 53-49 shocker in the 2011 sectional final. The Cherokees lost to Triton in the regional final and Bowman started a string of three state appearances the following year.
Iron unkind
Andrean overcame a 16-point deficit against New Albany in the 1980 state semifinals but lost 69-68 as Mike Paulsin missed two free throws with no time left. Dan Dakich scored 32 points for the 59ers. In the other semifinal, Indianapolis Broad Ripple's Stacey Toran hit a three-quarter court shot to stun Marion and the Rockets downed the Bulldogs in the championship.
West Side's best side
Coached by John Boyd, unranked West Side led big much of the game, including a 19-point margin in the third quarter, then had to hang on to sweat out a 58-55 win over Indianapolis Pike in the 2002 Class 4A championship. Brandon Cameron led all scorers with 17 points. Chris Hunter, the mental attitude award winner, scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. As a team, West Side (23-4) pulled down a Class 4A game record 43 rebounds.
Not your average Bearcats
Yogi Ferrell's star was just beginning to rise, but Wheeler denied the Park-Tudor and future IU star his first title, turning back the Panthers 41-38 in the 2010 Class 2A championship. The Bearcats made no fourth-quarter field goals and shot 9 of 35 for the game, but prevailed by making 12 of 14 foul shots in the final eight minutes and 20 of 26 overall. The 38 points allowed represented the fewest in a Class 2A title game. Petar Todorovic led Wheeler with 13 points, while Aleksa Kojcinovic had 10 points and 13 rebounds for coach Mike Jones' Bearcats (27-1), who finished the season with 23 straight victories. It marked the first state championship for Wheeler in any sport.
Rally Blazers
Marquette Catholic overcame a seven-point deficit in fourth quarter to force overtime and went on to defeat second-ranked Barr-Reeve 73-66 for the 2014 Class A state title. Ryan Fazekas scored 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting and hit a Class A championship game record 7-of-11 3-pointers. He also grabbed 10 rebounds. Richie Mitchell contributed 10 points and eight assists for the Blazers (20-6) as Donovan Garletts, at age 27, became one of the youngest coaches to win a state title.