Marrick Moore may have been the Region’s best kept secret.
The 6-foot-4 forward is leading Lake Station with a team-high 16.3 points and 2.4 assists plus 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He's also shooting 37% from behind the 3-point arc.
By his own account, Moore thinks he is having a solid season for the Eagles. What makes his senior campaign even more impressive is his journey to get to this point. Moore transferred from Portage to Lake Station and is playing on his school’s team for the first time in his career.
“It’s nice,” Moore said about representing the Eagles. “I didn’t make the team (at Portage), so I just wanted to play basketball.”
Prior to this season, Moore hasn’t had much experience in organized basketball. He played with an AAU squad the summer before his sophomore year and tried out for Portage’s team in the winter, but he was eventually cut. He didn’t bother trying out again his junior year and opted instead to play at a local Boys & Girls Club.
Since coming over to Lake Station, Eagles coach Bob Burke said it wasn’t hard to find a place for the versatile forward.
“In Marrick’s case, he’s really produced, and I think that’s made it an easier transition,” Burke said. “It’d be different if guys could go, ‘Oh, look, he’s 1 for 10.’ But he’s leading us in scoring, and everybody has adapted well to him and all of our new pieces.”
Moore, senior guard Tony Santana and senior guard Ryan Woods are all in their first season at Lake Station, but one player who has been a mainstay is Nate Dukich. The 6-5 senior forward is averaging 14.1 points plus a team-high 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He's also averaging 1.4 assists, 1.7 steals per game and draining 50% of his 3-point attempts.
Last season, the Eagles relied heavily on their guard play, highlighted by all-time leading scorer Dominique Smith. After his graduation, Lake Station (6-3, 2-1 Greater South Shore Conference) has reworked its game plan to maximize Moore and Dukich, who are two of the most versatility big men in the area.
“Marrick has stepped up a lot, so I don’t get too much pressure,” Dukich said. “We’ve got some scorers, so we’ve been doing all right.”
Hebron rolls in holiday tourney
Mike Grennes got exactly what he wanted out of the Hebron boys basketball team last week during its holiday tournament.
The Hawks pulled out a close 56-54 victory over South Bend Career Academy in last Friday's opener before blowing out Tri-County 85-34 in the nightcap. Hebron (7-2, 2-1 Porter County Conference) came back and beat Winamac 49-31 in Saturday's championship game.
The key for Grennes was the win over South Bend. Star senior Jake Friel scored five points in the final minute, including the go-ahead basket with 12 seconds left. Hebron then buckled down and got a stop on defense to close out the game.
"I wanted to play (South Bend Career Academy) early," Grennes said. "They are a sectional opponent, and it's good to get that experience. In previous years, we've struggled to win close games down the stretch. This was a great experience for us as a team."
Friel, who is averaging 22.6 points and 2.3 steals per game this season, had a season-high 30 points against the Trailblazers. He came back later Friday night and was 9-of-9 from the floor for 21 points against the Cavaliers.
"Jake is having a really good year for us," Grennes said. "He's always been a strong offensive player, but his defense has gotten much better this season. He is comfortable being a senior and being a leader this year."
Future bright for TF North
As TF North prepares to host its annual Bob Hambric Shootout this weekend, coach Tim Bankston is looking ahead.
The Meteors (6-8, 2-4 South Suburban Blue) have just one senior in their rotation and only three on the roster.
But there’s no shortage of young talent. Julius Byrd, a 6-3 junior point guard, is North’s best player, while a pair of sophomores — 6-0 guard Devonte Hall and 6-8 center/forward Kahje Branch — already are making big contributions.
Bankston said Hall, a transfer from Orr, could be as good a scorer as he’s coached.
“He’s tough as nails,” Bankston said. “His biggest thing is learning the defensive part of the game. I’m really excited to watch his growth the next two years.”
The Hambric Shootout features six games on Saturday and five on Sunday, with action starting at 1 p.m. each day. Day one ends with a District 215 showdown between TF North and TF South (7-10, 4-2 SSC Blue) at 8:30 p.m.
Other teams in the field include Public League powers Curie, Morgan Park, Simeon and Orr.