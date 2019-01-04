Big picture: It means a little more to beat a city rival, even if it’s hard to admit.
Times No. 7 West Side jumped on visiting Bowman in the second half Friday, eventually winning a 58-40 game.
“These kids grew up together. They got used to playing with each other. They probably have little rivalries,” Cougars coach Chris Buggs said. “But that’s not the focus. Our focus is getting better, every day and every year.”
Sophomore point guard Amari Peterson scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
“We worked hard over the last week, got some shots up,” Peterson said. “(I wanted the ball) tonight. I wanted to get my team up.”
The Eagles were held to single digits in each of the first three quarters.
Turning Point: A 10-1 West Side run in the third quarter pushed the game out of reach. The Cougars led 38-22 after three frames.
“We made a couple adjustments in our defense (at halftime). We kind of saw some things they were doing but we really tried to focus on boxing out and rebounding,” Buggs said.
Bowman player of the game: Senior guard Avion Holt — He led the Eagles with 12 points.
West Side player of the game: Peterson — His 25 points were a career high.
Quote: “What I liked tonight is we played as a team. We played with effort and spirit,” Buggs said. “We had some togetherness. For the last two weeks, we’ve been talking about really coming close together as a family after we had a couple losses.”
The Cougars took a pair of blowout losses over the last two weeks to Morgan Park and Brebeuf Jesuit.
Beyond the box score: This is West Side’s first win over Bowman since the teams’ first meeting in 2008. The schools have played five times, with the Eagles winning three.
“We don’t talk about that,” Buggs said. “I knew it, but we don’t talk about that.”
Up next: Bowman (8-8) at E.C. Central, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Lowell at West Side (8-3), 7 p.m. Tuesday.